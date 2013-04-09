The 12 Golf Courses Where Wall Street Big Shots Love To Play

Julia La Roche
Golf Club of Purchase

With the Masters happening this week, we’re pretty sure some of the TVs on Wall Street will be changing channels to catch the prestigious golf tournament.

Golf is one of the favourite hobbies of the Wall Street crowd.

We recently did a ranking of golf handicaps from some of the biggest names on Wall Street.

Now we have compiled a list of some of the courses where these heavy hitters have played. 

Blind Brook

Wall Streeters Who Have Played There: Lloyd Blankfein, James Gorman, Stanley Druckenmiller, Jimmy Lee and Jimmy Dunne III.

Location: Purchase, New York

About: It's a private, members-only golf club that was established in 1915. The course features 18 holes, 6,385 yards and a par of 72.

Course Designer(s): Charles Blair Macdonald and Seth Raynor

Sebonack Golf Club

Wall Streeters Who Have Played There: Lloyd Blankfein, Feroz Dewan (Tiger Global), Daniel Och, Henry Kravis, Jimmy Dunne III (Sandler O'Neill) and Bob Prince (Bridgewater Associates).

Location: Southampton, New York

About: The gorgeous 300 acre course, which opened in 2006, is located right on the water in Southampton. It's close to neighbouring golf courses, Shinnecock Hills and National Links. According to a 2006 Bloomberg News article, membership just to golf at Sebonack costs $500,000. The course features holes, 7,286 yards and a par of 72.

Course Designer(s): Jack Nicklaus and Tom Doak

Shinnecock Hills Golf Course

Wall Streeters Who Have Played There: George Herbert Walker IV (Neuberger Berman), Henry Kravis (KKR), Stan Druckenmiller (Duquesne), Eric Gleacher, Jimmy Dunne III and Chase Coleman.

Location: Southampton, New York

About: The course features 18 holes, 6,996 yards and a par of 70. Shinnecock is scheduled to host the 2018 U.S. open.

Course Designer: William Flynn

National Golf Links of America

Wall Streeters Who Have Played There: George Herbert Walker IV (Neuberger Berman), Henry Kravis, Stanley Druckenmiller, Jimmy Lee (JPMorgan), Eric Gleacher, Jimmy Dunne III (Sandler O'Neill) and Chase Coleman (Tiger Global).

Location: Southampton, New York

About: The 285 acre course, which was built in 1908, incorporates qualities from British and Scottish golf courses, according to its website. The club will host the 2013 Walker Cup. The course features 18 holes, 6,779 yards and a par of 73.

Course Designer: Charles Macdonald

East Hampton Golf Club

Wall Streeters Who Have Played There: Lloyd Blankfein

Location: East Hampton, New York

About: The course features 18 holes, 4,712 yards and par of 71.

Course Designer(s): Ben Crenshaw and Bill Coore

The Bridge

Wall Streeters Who Have Played There: Howard Lutnick (Cantor Fitzgerald)

Location: Bridgehampton, New York

About: It's a private, member-only golf club with a course featuring 18 holes, 7,341 yards and a par of 72. According to a 2008 New York Times article, it costs $975,000 to join the golf club and membership is capped at 150.

Course Designer: Rees Jones

Meadow Brook Club

Wall Streeters Who Have Played There: Lee Ainslie III (Maverick), J. Tomilson Hill (Blackstone), Philippe Laffont (Coatue) and Chase Coleman.

Location: Jericho, New York

About: The original 9-hole course there was built in 1894. The new course opened in 1955 and stretches for 7,101 yards.

Course Designer: L.S. 'Dick' Wilson

Atlantic Golf Club

Wall Streeters Who Have Played There: Henry Kravis, Eric Gleacher, Eddie Lampert and Daniel Och.

Location: Bridgehampton, New York

About: It was named Golf Digest's 'Best New Private Course' in 1992. In 2010, the Atlantic was named the club of the year by the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association.

Course: Designer: Rees Jones

The Golf Club of Purchase

Wall Streeters Who Have Played There: George Herbert Walker IV, Steve Cohen, Henry Kravis, Jimmy Lee and Dick Fuld.

Location: Purchase, New York

About: It's a private course that opened for play in 1996, according to the designer's website. It's described as a 'very challenging' course featuring 'undulating greens and several dogleg fairways. Water hazards and bunkers come into play on nearly every hole.'

Course Designer: Jack Nicklaus

Deepdale Golf Club

Wall Streeters Who Have Played There: Steve Cohen, Henry Kravis, Philippe Laffont (Coatue Capital Management), Dirk Ziff, Eric Gleacher, Jimmy Dunne III and Chase Coleman.

Location: Manhasset, New York

About: It's a private golf club for both men and women.

Course Designer: Dick Wilson

Floridian

Wall Streeters Who Have Played There: Henry Kravis (KKR) and Jimmy Lee (JPMorgan)

Location: Palm City, Florida

About: The Floridian course at the Floridian Golf & Yacht Club opened in 1996. The course features 18 holes, 6,916 yards and a par of 72.

Course Designer: Gary Player

Piping Rock Club

Wall Streeters Who Have Played There: J. Tomilson Hill (Blackstone) and Chase Coleman (Tiger Global).

Location: Locust Valley, New York

About: The private course was built in 1912 and features 18 holes, 6,723 yards and a par of 71.

Course Designer: Charles Macdonald

