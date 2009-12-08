Where Wall Street Gets Drunk

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1d487a000000000030f9cc/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/where-wall-street-drinks-2009-12/ulysses-folk-house-1" caption="" source="" alt="emmett" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

“Wall Street got drunk.”



That’s how George Bush described the excesses of the financial sector during the boom years.

Wall Street is still getting drunk, of course. Literally.

From Tuesday to Thursday, you can find the best and brightest of the financial sector dimming their bulbs with booze in a variety of bars across New York City.

Some frequent lowdown dives with mechanical bulls, while others enjoy posh places that serve high end whiskeys poured from crystal bottles.

So where does Wall Street get drunk these days? We struck out on the town to put together a brief guide to the bars that serve (and occasionally over-serve) the men and women of finance in Manhattan.

Lawrence Delevingne, Courtney Comstock, and Joe Weisenthal also contributed to this report.

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”ulysses-folk-house-1″

title=”Ulysses Folk House”

content=”Where: 95 Pearl St.



Regular Banks: All



Vibe: Preppy pub



Banker Drink: High-end whiskey



The Dirt: Ulysses is a popular after work spot, especially in the summer where its outdoor benches are plentiful and always packed. Beer is a popular drink for everyone here in addition to vodka and whiskey.

All banks and firms, including NYSE boys like it here due to the location and the atmosphere.

Food is also reasonably priced and quite popular as well at Ulysses. Most of the crowd here you’ll see eating as well. Non-Wall Street folk even come here to give it more of a casual, laid-back vibe.

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17df960000000000588beb/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”becketts-2″

title=”Beckett’s”

content=”Where: 81 Pearl Street

Regular Banks: NYSE, Goldman Sachs



Vibe: Casual, after work crowd

Banker Drink: Beer and vodka

The Dirt: Similar to Ulysses, Beckett’s is one of the many bars with entrances on Stone Street. The crowd is also similar, in that a lot of people come here for fun and after work cocktails and drinks. One firm was having an event of sorts, but we couldn’t get a name out of anyone (read: open bar).”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17e02d0000000000b5393f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”w-hotel-bar-union-square-3″

title=”W Hotel Bar, Union Square”

content=”Where: 201 Park Ave. South, street level

Regular Banks: Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse

Vibe: Manhattan swanky; formal dress.

Banker Drink: High-end whiskey

The Dirt: A female bartender tells us many regulars are bankers. ‘We know when the Dow is up — we get good tips,’ she says.

But, finanace types have changed their spending habits since the financial crisis hit. Without corporate cards to abuse, bankers are toning down their drink orders. For example, a popular drink was Remy Martin at $30 a shot; now, it’s Hennessy at $15.

Things were different in the boom years. Traditionally, the last drink ordered from a $1700 bottle of Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac means the drinker keeps the ornate glass bottle. In 2007, a banker wanted the bottle, but there were five shots left at $350 apiece, according to the bartender.

So the man ordered five shots, drank them all, and walked away with the bottle.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17df150000000000344756/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”underbar-4″

title=”Underbar”

content=”Where: 201 Park Ave. South, downstairs

Regular Banks: Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, other big firms

Vibe: Upscale relaxed

Banker Drink: Grey Goose or Macallan 12

The Dirt: Staff told us bankers spending habits have changed since the crisis. Before, high-priced scotches (Macallan 18) and vodka (Grey Goose, Kettle One) were the norm; now, Macallan 12 or beer is more typical.

But, over the last few months, orders and tips have started to come back. ‘Things are getting back to normal,’ says Rebbecca, a bartender of five years. ‘But for the most part, people are pretty tame.’

Very high end orders are still rare. The bar used to sell ‘a lot’ of Louis cognac at $300 a shot, but no more. On a typical Saturday night — prime time — bottle service was ordered four or five times a night. Now, ‘we’re lucky if we get one or two,’ says a waitress. ‘It’s few and far between.’

Part of that comes from less free-spending holiday parties and little corporate card use.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17df3a0000000000fa47dd/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”diablo-royale-5″

title=”Diablo Royale”

content=”Where: 189 W. 10th St.



Regular Banks: Goldman Sachs



Vibe: Low-key Mexican

Banker Drink: The ‘Ricky’ — half tequila, half lager beer



The Dirt: We’re told Diablo is a popular Goldman bar, but the bartender said it wasn’t obvious. ‘There aren’t really high-end orders,’ said a male bartender. ‘We’re a pretty low-key kind of bar.’

Says one former Goldmanite: It’s a place where Goldman people go for Margaritas after work

Maybe Goldmanites are going low-key on purpose?”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17df650000000000dcb851/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”mad-dog-and-beans-6″

title=”Mad Dog & Beans”

content=”Where: 83 Pearl St.

Regular Banks: Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan

Vibe: Mexican casual



Banker Drink: Margarita

The Dirt: A bartender tells us spending has changed. Tips of 20% or more were the norm, but that’s changed to 15% — or less.

‘It’s a very different picture, but the true impact is being felt now,’ says Carlos, a manager, noting there’s been less spending since December, but most notably since the summer.

Goldman bankers, he notes, still tip well. But for the most part, house booze has replaced top-shelf, and company cards are rare. Before, ‘it was like an open bar in here’ with boom-time corporate cards.

There are also less corporate parties thrown by the banks. This time a year, three to four a week were usual, but now it’s one or two.

One of them: staff told us AIG threw a holiday party last week for approximately 75 people that cost around $6,000. While that seems like a reasonable cost, a waitress was upset.

‘They were pumped full of tacos and margaritas and haven’t paid a dime to the government,’ she says. ‘It just pisses me off.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17dff100000000005f630f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”blood-on-stone-street-7″

title=”Blood On Stone Street”

content=”Just to give you a sense of how rough it is down on the Stone Street bars, we saw blood dripping from a trash bag.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17f39e00000000004ab43e/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”harrys-cafe-and-steak-8″

title=”Harry’s Cafe & Steak”

content=”Where: 1 Hanover Sq.

Regular Banks: Goldman Sachs



Vibe: Upscale steak house

Banker Drink: High-end whiskey

The Dirt: Maybe it’s the popularity with Goldmanites, but there’s still plenty of spending at Harry’s.

‘The recession has officially ended,’ says a bartender who said her name was ‘Sarah’ with a wink.

Tips are ‘very good’ at 20% to 22%.

But she’s never sold a $225 shot of Louis cognac in five months on the job.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17e00900000000000b4373/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-dubliner-9″

title=”The Dubliner”

content=”Where: 45 Stone St.

Regular Banks: GFI Group, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley

Vibe: Irish party pub

Banker Drink: Beer

The Dirt: Just opened in March, the party bar sees plenty of banker spending. According to Megan, a waitress, tips of 20% or 30% are normal — ‘they’re very giving.’

Wall Street parties get the most spending, with $750 to $1000 limits for groups of roughly 25.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17e06b000000000053ff68/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”johnny-utah-10″

title=”Johnny Utah”

content=”Where: 25 W. 51st St

Regular Banks: UBS

Vibe: This recently opened 6,000-square-foot subterranean Tex-Mex saloon has a a mechanical bull out on the floor. The bull is free and you can ride as many times as you’d like. The food is great too, thanks to a pair of chefs poached from Blue Smoke.

Banker Drink: Miller Lite.



The Dirt: It is quickly taking over from Rosie O’Grady’s as the go to spot for UBS folks. One woman who handles prime brokerage services is said to hold the record for time spent on the bull. No one would tell us her name.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17ec8700000000004de422/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”bobby-vans-11″

title=”Bobby Van’s”

content=”Where: 25 Broad Street



Regular Banks: NYSE Euronext

Vibe: Upscale serious



Banker Drink: Scotch

The Dirt: Our bartender told us he ‘doesn’t answer questions’ and brushed us off. The downstairs was rented out for an NYPD party.

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17e0950000000000d8f81c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”emmett-olunneys-12″

title=”Emmett O’Lunney’s”

content=”Where: 210 West 50th Street

Regular Banks: Barclays, Morgan Stanley

Vibe: Think Cheers. Everybody might not know your name, but Emmett does.

Banker Drink: Pints of beer, especially Miller Lite.

The Dirt: If Lehman Brothers had an official bar, this would have been it. Almost every day of the week, it is packed with Barclays bankers looking to unwind. On a recent Tuesday night, the structured products crowd was holding court in the front of the bar while some guys from equities trading knocked back a few downstairs. The owner, Emmett, knows many of his customers by name. He even changed the menu to better meet the taste of the bankers who frequent his watering hole.

‘Another plus: We’re not exactly going to run into Bobby D here,’ a Barclays employee told us.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17ea1100000000004e95ee/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”bobby-vans-west-50th-street-13″

title=”Bobby Van’s (West 50th Street)”

content=”Where: 135 West 50th Street



Regular Banks: Barclays, UBS, Morgan Stanley

Vibe: Sophisticated and friendly.

Banker Drink: Martini, straight up.

The Dirt: Located just next door to Barclays. The most popular item on the menu are the sliders. The bar also has a reputation of being something of a pick-up joint. ‘Ladies come in here knowing they’ll meet a banker,’ one bartender told us. ‘Lots of deals get done over meals. Then the real excitement starts.'”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17ea710000000000186a77/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”williams-formerly-bull-run-14″

title=”William’s (Formerly Bull Run)”

content=”Where: 52 William Street



Regular Banks: AIG, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs



Vibe: Relaxed, chatty



Banker Drink: Vodka, single-malt scotch, and martinis



The Dirt: Business was booming pre-crisis but has since dropped 40%. Coporate spending is down and AIG was one of the biggest former corporate clients. Before, customers bought all top shelf liquor. Now they’ll order drinks like Absolut and beer. Famous customers include NYPD top brass, Elliot Spitzer (!), and Andrew Cuomo.

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17dbbe00000000002a095c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”the-full-shilling-15″

title=”The Full Shilling”

content=”Where: 160 Pearl Street

Regular Banks: Deutsche Bank, AIG



Vibe: Irish pub drinking and food



Banker Drink: Guinness



The Dirt: Corporate spending and holiday parties are all but gone. Chace Crawford from Gossip Girl visits on occasion.

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17da1200000000007bc6d3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”cipriani-16″

title=”Cipriani”

content=”Where: 55 Wall Street



Regular Banks: Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank



Vibe: Very distinguished. Both lavish and extravagant.



Banker Drink: The Louis



The Dirt: Essentially dead in the winter due to its 2nd floor location, but huge in the summer with the outdoor balcony overlooking Wall Street. The place to see and be seen. Guests include famous designers, Project Runway stars, New York Giants athletes, and CNBC hosts (possibly Larry Kudlow).

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17dbda0000000000a8ab36/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”deweys-flatiron-17″

title=”Deweys Flatiron”

content=”Where: 210 5th Avenue

Regular Banks: Credit Suisse

Vibe: Laid back Irish bar.

Banker Drink: Pints of beer.

The Dirt: Although this place is a favourite with the folks from Credit Suisse, it was overtaken by Deutsche Bank earlier this week. DB had thrown its holiday party up the street. Afterwards the party-goers blitzed Deweys for a night of drunken debauchery.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17f16a0000000000917b8c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”rosie-ogradys-18″

title=”Rosie O’Grady’s”

content=”Where: 800 Seventh Avenue

Regular Banks: UBS

Vibe: Super crowded old time Irish Bar.

Banker Drink: Jameson’s Irish Whiskey, neat or on the rocks.

The Dirt: This has long been the primary UBS bar. It’s where you go when you get hired by UBS and where you go when you get fired. Barclays employees also frequent the place.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b17f33b0000000000ae2759/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”what-did-we-miss-19″

title=”What did we miss?”

content=”Make your case here: [email protected]“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/d3b9b9140fafd448d762b800/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

