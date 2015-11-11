This chart shows where the US's $5.9 billion in foreign military aid goes each year

In fiscal year 2014, the US spent approximately $US5.9 billion on foreign military aid, according to a Congressional Budget report from 2015. This funding represents to 17% of the US’ total global aid.

Of that foreign military aid, nearly 75% of it went to just two countries — Egypt and Israel. Israel was the largest recipient of aid, receiving an estimated $US3.1 billion. Egypt, in turn, received $US1.3 billion.

To put the size and scope of the US military funding around the world into perspective, the website How Much created the following infographic. Each country’s size is illustrated relative to the weight of the military aid they receive from the US.

Howmuch.net The U.S. Spends $US5.9 Billion on Foreign Military Financing. Guess What 2 countries received 75% of the Total…. via Howmuch.net

After Israel and Egypt, there is a large drop-off in the size of military aid packages. Jordan and Iraq are the next largest recipients after Egypt. Both countries received $US300 million from the US in 2014.

How Much notes that the vast majority of US military aid is concentrated in the Middle East. The region received 64% of all US aid in 2014, with Africa receiving the second largest share at 23%.

US military aid to Israel is likely to further increase over the following years. President Barack Obama and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed possible plans for increasing aid up to $US5 billion after the current security agreement that guarantees $US3.1 billion in annual aid expires in 2017.

