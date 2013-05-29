The Top 12 Schools For Producing Fortune 100 CEOs

Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer got an undergraduate degree at Harvard, but dropped out of Stanford’s Business School.

There’s an ongoing debate about how useful college is as costs rise, the economy changes, and the job market remains stagnant.



But when it comes to the business world and America’s largest companies, a degree — and often a diploma from a top tier graduate or business school — is common among those who make it to the top.

There are exceptions, like Larry Ellison and Michael Dell, but they’re rare.

U.S. News took a look at the CEOs of the Fortune 100 companies to see which schools produced the most top executives.

30-nine of the 97 for whom they found data got an MBA. Seven got a law degree. Those who did, tended to head for the Ivy League, which had a pretty strong showing in the undergraduate department as well.

Here’s the breakdown:

