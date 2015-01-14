How Much You Have To Work To Make $100,000 Driving For Uber, Lyft, And Sidecar

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson Transportation app Uber driver Shuki Zanna, 49, poses in front of his limousine in Beverly Hills, California, December 19, 2013.

More people are driving full-time for services like Uber, Lyft and Sidecar — but how much do you have to work to earn $US100,000 with these companies?

Data visualisation company Silk.co has collected data from NerdWallet and SherpaShare to put together some charts to show people how much they’d need to drive to pull off a five- or six-figure salary with any of these ridesharing startups.

According to Silk.co’s data, the best places to earn a six-figure income are in San Francisco or Seattle, if you’re an Uber driver. If you’re a Sidecar driver, you might want to live in Charlotte.

Check out Silk.co’s map below, or on their website:



Data from uber-lyft-and-sidecar-car-hailing-app.silk.co

