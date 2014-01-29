Where To Watch The Super Bowl In New York City

Carlow East/Facebook Seahawks fans will gather at Carlow East on the Upper East Side.

If you can’t make it out to the Meadowlands for Super Bowl XLVIII, don’t fret. New York City is transforming itself into football heaven.

Seattle Seahawks diehards will generally want to catch the game on the Upper East Side, while Denver Broncos fans will have the run of Midtown sports bars. But fans of all stripes will find NFL fun along “Super Bowl Boulevard,” filling Broadway from 34th to 47th streets. Plus a bunch of sports bars are ready with specials for the big game and Bruno Mars halftime show.

We rounded up some of the best places in New York City to spend your Super Bowl Sunday.

Amity Hall: Watch the Super Bowl on this downtown bar’s 20-foot HD TV. Their tailgate starts at 4 p.m. with games, prizes and specials.

Aviator Sports: Head to Brooklyn to watch the game. Aviator Sports is offering unlimited bottled and tap beer and wine plus a hot and cold buffet at half-time for $US50.

Butterfield 8: Broncos fans will be filling this bar on Super Bowl Sunday, and if you’re wearing Broncos’ apparel, you get half=off bar snacks.

Carlow East: NYCeahawks meet at Carlow East to cheer on Seattle’s team. They’re planning a special Seahawk menu and drinks for game day.

Down the Hatch: For $US23 per person, you get three domestic pitchers, all you can eat atomic wings, fries and onion rings.

Féile: This is a Seahawks bar. The Seahawks of Midtown meet here for every regular season game Seattle plays, and they’ll be here in full force on Super Bowl Sunday.

Hair of the Dog: This bar has half-price beer all day and night on Sundays.

Mustang Harry’s: If you’re a Broncos fan, you’ll find your brothers-in-arms at this midtown bar. A shot of Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey and a can of PBR will only set you back $US7.

Nelly Spillane’s: Their NFL specials include pitchers for $US15 and 50 cent wings.

Off the Wagon: Not only can you catch the game on a 100-inch screen, you also get $US3 mixed drinks, shots, drafts and bottled beer starting at 8 p.m.

The Sixth Ward: On game day, open bar costs $US45. There’s also a free buffet at half-time, plus beer, shots and food specials and giveaways.

Stout: This Broncos supporting bar is offering buckets of Bud for $US5 or buckets of Colorado brewed beer for $US6.

T.G. Whitney’s: This bar is part of the NY/NJ Super Bowl Host Committee. They’ll have various specials revealed on game day.

