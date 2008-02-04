Where To Watch The Super Bowl In New York City

There’s less than three hours until kickoff, but if you’re still undecided on where to watch the Giants-Patriots Super Bowl, check out this Google Maps mashup of Super Bowl specials in Manhattan and Brooklyn, put together by NY’s Urban Tailgate, a sports social networking startup. Bigger/printable version here.

View Larger Map

