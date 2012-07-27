The 10 Best Places To Watch The Olympics In New York City

Photo: Solovyova Lyudmyla / Shutterstock.com
Didn’t buy your plane tickets in time for the Olympics kickoff in London this Friday?Don’t sweat, there are plenty of places in New York City where you can catch the action and root for your favourite country alongside other Olympics fans during the opening ceremony and two weeks of games.
15 West 28th Street
This Chelsea sports bar will be showing all of the major Olympics events, from the opening to the closing ceremony, on its LED TV screens.
It will offer happy hour specials, including a ton of $5 beers, until 8pm on Friday.
851 6th Avenue
The Eventi Hotel on Sixth Avenue is hosting a huge Olympics bash on Friday evening near the 35-foot screen in its outdoor plaza.
There will be tons of food and drink specials, and games including horseshoes and tug-of-war, so come ready to play.
416 8th Avenue
The mini-chain BBQ joint's Midtown location is offering some great deals for Olympics fans.
The 'Gold Medal Special,' which is on tap throughout the games, includes all-you-can-drink beer and Cuervo 'Gold' margaritas, plus an appetizer, for $25.
134 Kingsland Ave., Brooklyn
Come dressed like your favourite Olympic star to the party at this Williamsburg beer and snack joint, and you could win a free growler.
There will be other giveaways, music, and plenty of drink specials.
583 Vanderbilt Ave., Brooklyn
This sports bar in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn is usually a haven for soccer fans. Its three 50-inch HD TVs will be tuned to the Olympics opening ceremony Friday night.
Drink specials will include $3 beers and shots of Evan Williams.
45 E. 28th Street
The Churchill, a traditional British pub with a solid beer and pub fare, will broadcast the opening ceremony on its HD TVs.
Its London 2012 Happy Hour on Friday will feature special cocktails such as the gin-based High Jump for $10, according to Time Out New York.
1442 Lexington Avenue
The British candy shop, a newcomer to the Upper East Side, will host a pop-up dessert and cocktail party to kick off the Olympics.
Tickets for the event, which starts at 7pm Friday, are $30 each.
55 West 21st Street
Bounce Sporting Club is celebrating the Olympic games with an extended happy hour throughout the event, from 12pm to 7pm, seven days a week.
Specials include half price vodka drinks, draft beer, wine and sangria, and the bar menu.
1460 Second Avenue
The southern style bar's Upper East Side location is holding its first annual 'Beer Olympics' in honour of the London games.
The two-day event, which kicks off Saturday at 3pm, includes beer pong, flip cup, and quarters. Sign-ups are open now: it's $100 for a team of four to compete.
19 Greenwich Avenue
Whitehall, which bills itself as a 'Modern British' restaurant, will host a special Olympics happy hour from 5 to 7pm on Friday.
The best part? If you flash a British passport, drinks are on the house.
