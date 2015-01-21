How To Watch The Super Bowl For Free -- Even Without A Cable Subscription

There are two easy ways to watch Super Bowl XLIX for free — and you don’t even need a cable subscription.

NBC will be offering an 11-hour live stream of the Super Bowl, and that includes the full game along with the half-time show headlined by Katy Perry and Lenny Kravitz. (If you’re looking for something to watch afterwards, NBC will also be airing an episode of “The Blacklist.”)

Thankfully, you won’t have to sign in to watch the game, as NBC is waving the usual required subscription for one day only. You’ll be able to access the live stream on your computer or tablet, and pregame coverage begins on February 1st at 12 p.m. E.T.

To access NBC’s live stream, you can head over to NBC Sports Live Extra. The stream can also be accessed by visiting either NFL.com or SuperBowl.com on the day of the game.

If you want to stream the game on your smartphone, you’ll need to use the NFL Mobile app due to an exclusive deal between Verizon and the NFL.

You can download NFL Mobile for iPhone here and for Android here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.