Where To Watch Beijing Olympics LIVE On The Web: Gymnastics, Boxing, Beach Volleyball

NOTE: Update for watching the 2010 Winter Olympics online: Click here.

UPDATE: Looking for Usain Bolt? Try here. In many cases, your best bet for watching Olympics coverage will indeed be at NBCOlympics.com, which has excellent video quality and is showing a couple thousand hours worth of events. You need a Silverlight download, but then you should be good to go. But NBC isn’t picking up every event. And it is specifically keeping some glamour sports — like beach volleyball, swimming and gymnastics — on its TV channels. If you want to watch those online, you’ll need to try out the links listed below.

EARLIER: The Beijing Olympics have been up and running for a couple of days, but now they’re going full speed, and there’s a full slate of events tonight starting at 9 p.m. Eastern, and stretching through Saturday morning: Archery, Badminton, Women’s Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Cycling, Fencing, Gymnastics, Handball, Judo…you get the picture (for a full schedule, check out this handy schedule from the NYT).

Finding them on the Web is a hit or miss exercise, and you’re going to need to be patient, because you’re going to find plenty of misses. But the sites below are a good place to start — they’ve been providing us with live streams during the first few days of the games. We can use your help on this — if you know of a site streaming the games that we don’t have, let us know in comments or via our anonymous tip box; if one of the links we post stops working, please let us know about that as well.

Note: We’ve been testing these links primarily with a Windows computer; Mac users will have a harder time. But they can improve their odds by downloading Flip4Mac’s free WMV player, which allows them to play Windows Media files in their browser.

NOS (Dutch) — On the front page of this site are a list of events and times, all in Dutch, under the “livenkanalen” section. If you click on the orange links, you’ll be directed to a video player; you may have to download Microsoft’s Silverlight. Once you do, you’ll get the video player. This was working for us earlier Friday, but it stopped cooperating later in the evening.

wwiTV — We were able to see games via the stream from China’s CCTV (click here).

OnlineTVChannels — Click on the first link, Alriyadiah saudi Sport TV (click here). This is the most consistent link we’ve found. Video quality isn’t great, and you can’t choose your event. But it has allowed us to watch live coverage of the swimming events NBC won’t put on the Web.

Beeline.TV — We got coverage from Russia’s Eurosport Channel earlier (scroll down and click on the “Media” link next to the name), but as of 11:40 est they were showing an extreme sports show.

MyP2P.eu — An aggregator with a huge number of links that gets updated daily; click on the TV icon at the far right or the Olympics entry to get today’s links. Hit or miss, but we have gotten some hits. Each stream may require a different piece of software to play; there are links to download all of them here.

