22 of the best places you should travel to in the US in 2022

Katy Perry and Carrie Underwood will begin Las Vegas residencies next year, along with many new attractions.

No matter how many times you’ve visited Vegas, a new year always brings new reasons to go back. That’s because the city is constantly evolving with new shows and attractions as well as an endless-seeming array of world-class culinary and hospitality options.

The Strip recently opened its first new ground-up resort in more than a decade with Resorts World Las Vegas that’s worth checking out. And part of Wynn Las Vegas’ $US200 ($AU285) million revamp was the debut of the sumptuous and star-studded supper club Delilah, also known as the no-photos-allowed Kylie Jenner favorite venue, in partnership with The h.wood Group.

Or, try the new FlyOver in Las Vegas, a first-of-its-kind attraction on the Strip, and plan to buy tickets to any of the new artist residencies planned for 2022 that include Katy Perry and Carrie Underwood, who both kick off in December with dates into the new year.