14 Places You Need To Visit In 2014

It’s time to start thinking about planing your dream trip next year. So where should you go?

We looked at major developments, cultural trends, and global festivals to find the hottest places to travel around the world in 2014.

From Croatia, the E.U.’s newest member, to Tokyo, the site of the 2020 Olympic Games, here are the best places to travel next year.

