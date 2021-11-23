The 5 best places to stay in Dublin, from an exquisite luxury hotel to an Airbnb inside a seafront tower

The grand staircase is just one dazzling design feature of . The Shelbourne

From historic inns to lavish hotels, there are many wondering Dublin hotels to consider.

These are the best places to stay in Dublin, from a budget pick to a luxe hotel and an amazing Airbnb.

Dublin’s popularity means that accommodations come at a premium and it pays to book in advance. Fortunately, some of the best places to stay in Dublin are found spread out further than just within the city center. Neighborhoods like Smithfield, Phibsborough, and Ranelagh are emerging as relaxed hot spots in their own right that still offer easy access to central attractions.

Of course, if you want to be in the center of Dublin, you’ll have plenty of choices. Stay south of the Liffey to be near most of the action.

If you’re traveling on a budget, cheap hostels are also located in a cluster around Connolly Station, though some are more inviting than others. Below are the only ones we think you should consider. And if you’re visiting for a special occasion or just want to splash out, there are plenty of luxury picks worth the splurge as well.

Browse and book accommodation using Hotels.com, Booking.com, or Airbnb, but for our insider recommendations, you won't go wrong with the following best places to stay.

Elegant rooms promise a luxe stay at The Shelbourne.

The Shelbourne

One of Dublin’s most prestigious and historic hotels, The Shelbourne is located in a premium location, which means it also comes at a premium price. Even if you’re not staying, their afternoon teas are worth a visit and the perfect excuse for a snoop inside.

The Dean Hotel

A hip stop-off for the digital nomad, the urban-chic Dean Hotel has small but functional trendy rooms, as well a workstation area in the foyer, and a rooftop restaurant with sweeping views of Dublin.

This four-star hotel is a solid pick for a comfortable, affordable stay. AF Webb for Insider

The Address

The Address is a recently refurbished four-star hotel that’s affordable, well located, and, above all, warm and welcoming.

Located in the hip Smithfield neighborhood, the Generator is industrial cool and adjacent to the Jameson Distillery. AF Webb for Insider

Generator Hostel

The popular hostel chain, Generator, is present in Dublin near the Smithfield area. Expect a pleasing stay (assuming there are respectful dorm mates), helpful amenities, and a social feel, all at a competitive and often cheap price.

Martello Tower

Martello Tower is an extraordinary Airbnb found in the north suburb of Sutton. It offers all the comforts of a two-bed seafront stay, only in a rugged tower that was built in 1807. Inside, you’ll find modern luxuries mixed with original features such as stone walls and a narrow spiral staircase. It’s one to write home about.

