Find the right accommodations for your trip to Washington, DC

Booking a stay at Eaton DC gives you access to the hotel’s carefully curated library. Daniel Diasgranados for Insider

Washington, DC, has a wide range of accommodations suitable for any visitor.

Read on for Insider’s top three picks for booking an ideal stay in DC.

Whether you prefer art-filled Airbnbs or storied properties, one thing’s for certain: You’re spoiled for choice in DC. From the historic facades of Capitol Hill and the U Street Corridor to the trendy boutiques lining the cobblestone streets of Georgetown and the Wharf, DC is home to a distinct collection of diverse neighborhoods.

Here are some DC hotels worth checking in to on your next trip to the nation’s capital:

A historic Victorian townhouse in Shaw

A five-minute walk from the closest Metro station, this warmly decorated two-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom rental is ideal for travelers looking to be within walking distance of the sights and sounds of DC’s historic Shaw neighborhood.

Sleeping up to six guests, this carefully curated Victorian-era townhome is perfect for families or larger getaways. Original brickwork, antique furnishings, and distinctive artwork all add to the charm. A luxurious soaking tub, located in the en suite full bathroom, is the perfect way to unwind after an eventful day exploring the district.

Lyle DC offers quick accessibility to transit and gorgeous city views. Daniel Diasgranados for Insider

Lyle DC

Set in the heart of DC’s vibrant Dupont Circle neighborhood, Lyle DC is all about convenience. It’s an eight-minute walk to the nearest Metro station, and, if you happen to be visiting when the weather’s nice, the National Mall is a casual 2-mile (3km) stroll away.

Housed in a quintessential 1940s art-deco building, the chic, neutral-toned rooms feature stunning burl wood headboards and bespoke rattan furnishings. Longer-term guests can opt for upgraded rooms, which offer kitchenettes and enviable city views.

Though Dupont Circle abounds with restaurants and bars, guests who want to experience the district’s eclectic dining scene don’t have to stray too far; Lyle’s, the on-site restaurant, features seasonal new American fare available for breakfast, brunch, and dinner.

Eaton DC’s cozy ambiance and amenities creates a welcoming environment for guests. Daniel Diasgranados for Insider

Eaton DC

Designed with the socially conscious in mind, Eaton DC offers discerning travelers more than just a comfortable night’s sleep in the district.

Everything at this progressive downtown DC hotel serves a purpose, including the sustainably sourced minibar options in each of the thoughtfully decorated rooms and the property’s carefully curated library, which has books on innovation, activism, gender, race, and more.

After a day spent exploring on foot, be sure to book a spa day at Eaton’s wellness center. In addition to infrared sauna sessions, there are several New Age practices on offer, including qigong workshops, plant-based sound baths, and movement meditations.

