Find the best accommodations for your visit to San Francisco

If you’re planning a trip to San Francisco, it’s important to pick the right accommodation.

There are several hotels to choose from, depending on what you want. Insider has a list of the best ones.

San Francisco offers accommodations from five-star hotels to more affordable Airbnbs. Here are some of our top picks for a pleasant stay in the city:

San Francisco Proper Hotel

The trendy, modern San Francisco Proper Hotel features well-designed suites with Italian bed linens, walk-in showers, bluetooth speakers, and stocked mini bars. You can also enjoy some of the city’s best bites and beverages at the rooftop bar, Charmaine’s, tapas and aperitifs at La Bande, or an inspired seasonal menu at Villon.

Hotel Kabuki

Hotel Kabuki is in Japantown, said to be one of only three Japantowns in the country. Within walking distance of some of the city’s best Japanese food and specialty shops, it’s a one-of-a-kind hotel for those who appreciate Japanese culture and serene accommodations. It’s also home to Nari, an upscale Thai restaurant by the Michelin-starred chef Pim Techamuanvivit.

Hotel Kabuki offers a peaceful outdoor area where guests can relax. Jason Henry for Insider

Ritz-Carlton San Francisco

The lavish Ritz-Carlton San Francisco in the ritzy Nob Hill neighborhood overlooks the bay and the downtown skyline and is close to the city’s top tourist attractions. With amenities including weekend caviar and wine tastings, it’s ideal for first-timers in the city looking for a luxurious experience.

Hotel Drisco

The charming Hotel Drisco is within a 1903 Edwardian building in the iconic Pacific Heights neighborhood. Amenities include bikes available to borrow, chauffeur services, evening wine receptions, and Bulgari bath products.

Hotel Drisco, located in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood, creates a warm, welcoming atmosphere with elegant decor. Jason Henry for Insider

Phoenix Hotel

For visitors who want a taste of San Francisco’s grungy, hip scene, check in to the highly Instagrammable Phoenix Hotel in the Tenderloin/Civic Center district, offering a rock ‘n’ roll-meets-1950s vibe. It’s a popular spot for musicians and artsy folks, which explains the nearby live-music venues including the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.

Honorable mentions: Hotel Zelos, Hotel Zeppelin, Taj Campton Place, Fairmont San Francisco, The Clift Royal Sonesta, and the Argonaut Hotel.

