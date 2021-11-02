Find the best accommodations for your visit to Richmond, Virginia

Luminaries such as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Barack Obama, Frank Sinatra, and Elvis Presley have all stayed at The Jefferson in Richmond. The Jefferson Hotel

If you’re planning a trip to Richmond, Virginia, it’s important to pick the right place to stay.

There are many great hotels in Richmond, as well as one-of-a-kind Airbnbs. Here are the best ones.

Richmond is filled with a variety of hotel options, from luxury modern hotels to historic boutique establishments. It’s easy to find and book accommodations using Booking.com, HotelTonight, and Airbnb. If you’re looking for specific suggestions, here are some of the best recommendations.

Quirk Hotel

Built in 1916 as a dry goods store, the Quirk Hotel has an Italian Renaissance design and features limestone arches. Exhibitions of creative work by both established and emerging artists are on display at the Quirk Gallery and guests can find striking jewelry and limited-edition work by designers for sale in the Quirk’s boutique. Located on West Broad Street, the hotel is close to some of Richmond’s most interesting art galleries, as well as a variety of restaurants, cafes, and independent boutiques.

The Jefferson

After its opening in 1895, The Jefferson was an excellent example of Beaux-Arts style. Back in the day, exotic palm trees from Central and South America were imported, along with valuable antiques from abroad. Locals and guests also donated pet alligators to live in the marble pools in the Palm Court. The last remaining alligator died in 1948.

Today, there are still whimsical references to the reptiles throughout the hotel, and luminaries such as Franklin D. Roosevelt, Barack Obama, Frank Sinatra, and Elvis Presley have all stayed at The Jefferson, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Graduate Richmond

Graduate Richmond is a boutique hotel that exudes a preppy theme paying tribute to the late tennis star and Richmond native, Arthur Ashe. Cable-knit features and a collection of Ashe’s signature glasses are displayed throughout the hotel, and there’s plenty to do in the hotel, including playing ping pong, shuffleboard, and pool.

The Commonwealth

From a saloon in the 1840s to a 24-room hotel in the early 1900s, The Commonwealth has seen a lot. Today, the hotel celebrates furniture and artwork from local artisans and is within walking distance of major areas and landmarks such as Shockoe Bottom and the Virginia State Capitol.

Downtown Richmond Airbnb

Located in Shockoe Bottom, this one-bedroom (and one sleeper sofa), one-bathroom apartment is within walking distance of Main Street Station, the Virginia Holocaust Museum, and historic St. John’s Church.

