Here's Where You Can Spend Bitcoin In Australia, And What You Can Buy

Getty/Sean Gallup

Bitcoin has fallen out of the headlines recently, but Australian retailers are increasingly adding the digital currency as an accepted means of payment.

Melbourne has the most outlets accepting Bitcoin payments, at 53 retailers, following by Sydney with 27, according to Coinmap.

The products are varied. You can now use Bitcoin to:

buy a coffee

get your teeth checked

go paragliding

hit the pub

go out for a meal

update your welding equipment

get someone to design a website

work out at the gym, and

eat a designer sub sandwich.

DC POS, a point of sale business based in Melbourne which enables retailers to accept Bitcoin, has seen an explosion in the last eight weeks since it started with more than 100 merchants signing up both here, in the US and Europe.

“Melbourne is currently the Bitcoin capital of Australia, with twice the number of retailers accepting bitcoin as compared to Sydney,” says managing director Mike Nelson. “We’d like to make Melbourne the Bitcoin capital of the world.”

Aggregated transaction values are still small overall but DC POS says its been growing by about 30% a month.

For example, on one Tuesday in late June DSC POS processed $851 in 81 unique transactions across about 100 traders. That’s tiny!

Here’s a selection of the Australian businesses now accepting Bitcoin:

The Tomcar: A company making designer off road vehicles.

The Tomcar. Image: supplied

Hero Subs: Inspired from Brooklyn-Queens, New York – HERO takes the art of the simple sandwich baguette and apply the Melbourne shuffle to its big sandwich flavours.

The Little Mule: A Melbourne cafe – down a laneway, naturally.

PolyEster Books: the quirky Brunswick Street, Fitzroy, book store which promises to provide the freakiest underground, books, magazines, films and comix.

V Spot Cafe: the owner of this socially responsible Canberra cafe says: “I want to create a community of interesting, knowledgeable, curious customers, staff and suppliers.”

imbiss 25: a cafe in St Kilda serious about its coffee. The takeaway container is compostable and the lid is edible.

Habitat Lounge: A hideaway on Smith Street in the heart of Fitzroy, Melbourne. An industrial space with a secret heated courtyard, eclectic cocktails and comfort food.

Folklore Branding & Design: A design house.

Earth & Sky Organics: Earth & Sky Organics supplies seasonal boxes of Organic & Biodynamic Fruit & Veg and a handful of staple grocery items in Melbourne.

Forsyth Real Estate: Sydney real estate, mainly lower north shore. Will accept payment for advertising and deposits.

Coinmap has produced this map of Australia where you can see the outlets accepting the digital currency – click here for the full interactive version.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.