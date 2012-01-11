13 Scuba Diving Vacations You Have To Take Before It's Too Late

Photo: Flickr
If you can get over the feeling of breathing underwater — and take it from us, it isn’t easy — scuba diving is an incredible way to explore the sprawling ecosystem that is the ocean blue. Specifically, coral reefs are usually the highlight of any dive.
Reefs serve two main functions: to protect our shorelines and serve as the habitat to more than 25 per cent of all marine life. This includes the coral itself, which — unbeknownst to many — is an animal, not just a series of colourful rocks.
But the reefs of the world are in trouble. Thanks to a variety of factors, including (but not limited to) climate change, pollution, overfishing and a general mistreatment of the reefs by people touching and stomping on them, some coral reefs may disappear altogether. Most notably, the massive Great Barrier Reef is under threat of extinction.
The loss of coral reefs would be devastating for the fish and plants that call these areas home. It would also represent a huge loss for future generations of humans who didn’t get to experience these treasures for themselves.
Detailed here are 13 sites around the world that may be gone soon. You may want to visit them now before it’s too late, but be sure to get scuba certified first.
There are over 71,000 islands in the Philippines, providing the region with a ton of eco-diversity. The sea floor is rife with tuna, barracuda and sharks, with steep walls serving as the backdrop to explore sunken Japanese boats from the Second World War.
The diving habitats in the Philippines have been threatened in recent years by destructive fishing methods, like explosives and cyanide fishing for the aquarium trade. The high population density also contributes to overfishing and pollution from logging, agricultural and urban development.
The coolest part about diving off the coastal city of Aqaba has to be the artificial reef, complete with a government-approved submerged tank. The Red Sea site also hosts 200 types of hard corals, several coral species and 500 species of fish.
But Aqaba has a littering problem. Tourists and those with little respect for the area commonly leave trash, ranging from soda cans to diapers, floating in the sea. Plastic in particular can block precious sunlight, killing coral and other animals.
Visit Koh Phi Phi year round to check out colourful limestone walls, an assortment of exotic coral life (from pipefish to leopard sharks) and movie-set worthy Thai beaches. Other wildlife spotted in the area include turtles, crocodile long-toms and seahorses.
Unfortunately, the Phi Phi islands have been plagued by water pollution from sewage, and garbage being dumped in the ocean (sometimes turning up in the stomachs of fish and turtles) has been killing marine life and the reefs as well.
People don't normally think of scuba diving in this part of the world, but there are over 3,000 square kilometers of reefs to explore from the southern coast of China to Kyushu in Japan. China in particular is a relatively new place to dive, and you can catch glimpses of a flooded portion of the Great Wall of China and the now-submerged Lion City (though this area is fresh water and lacks a reef).
China and Japan have major problems with pollution, and scuba diving is similarly affected. Shoreline development and conversion and global climate change are the deadliest issues, but a more natural killer may be the Crown-of-Thorns starfish, which eats coral.
Though a bit nebulous, the western Caribbean includes the islands and reefs from the Mexican Yucatan Peninsula to Colombia. That includes the spectacular (and spectacularly cheap) diving of the Bay Islands of Honduras, which claims to be the most cost-effective location to get scuba certified in the world. Whale sharks, turtles, rays and ship wrecks are some of the highlights of this area.
The biggest threats here are epidemic diseases and coral bleaching because of global warming, and coastal development for unceasing and increasingly popular international tourism.
This region, which includes the Malay Peninsula and the major islands of Borneo and Bali (among others), is part of the Coral Triangle, said to be one of the most ecologically diverse coastal areas on the planet. Much of the wildlife seen here can't be seen anywhere else, on land or off.
The Sundaland is a hotspot for pollution due to the industrial forestry taking place on land, as well as destructive fishing practices. There's also a growing live reef fish trade, as people scoop up endemic fish for their aquariums. At this point, there are 59 endangered amphibious species that are native to the Sundaland.
Just west of the Sundaland, this heart shaped region is 347,000 square kilometers of incredible biodiversity. The islands of Komodo, Roti and Timor are just a few of the places you can spot the pygmy sea horse, hammerhead sharks and a variety of muck diving sites that always host exotic aquatic life.
Similar to Sundaland, Wallacea faces threats from land-based pollution such as logging, dynamite-fishing, and fish being captured for the aquarium trade. The threat to these areas is especially dire, since Indonesia is home to upwards of 15 per cent of the world's coral reefs.
Right off the western coast coast of Africa are four islands -- Annobón, Bioco, São Tomé and Príncipe -- that play host to vastly under-utilized diving. This small, markedly less salty reef (there are rivers nearby that feed right into the gulf) is home to barracuda and gigantic schools of glassfish.
Already a tiny spot, the Gulf of Guinea diving area is being threatened by coastal development, pollution from logging, over-fishing and -- deadliest of all -- a proposed coral harvesting business.
Another small diving area of just 200 square kilometers, the Cape Verde Islands off the western coast of Africa lack a true coral reef. Instead, the chilled waters of the mid-Atlantic are home to coral-heavy communities that live on top of rocks on the ocean floor. But there is still plenty to see, from caves to wrecks to the occasional whale shark.
The major threats here are coastal development, pollution from land clearing and agriculture, and over-fishing, though development is still in its early stages.
The reefs surrounding the islands of Mauritius, La Reunion and Rodriguez encompass roughly 1,000 square kilometers. It would be nice to say that visitors could spot marine life like the Mauritian green wrasse and the Reunion angelfish, but these animals are thought to have been killed off by human impact.
Pollution needs to be addressed in the region, as a growing human population continues intensive sugar cane production and coastal and agricultural development. There is also an overfishing problem.
Burma (now Myanmar) opened its doors to tourism in 1997, making it a relatively new place to dive. The untouched waters of the Mergui region are perfect for spotting big fish, from barracuda to the sharks of the aptly name Shark Cave.
The biggest issue in the waters of Myanmar is fishing with explosives, despite laws against the practice. Thousands of tons of cyanide have been poured into the oceans of Southeast Asia, killing fish as well as coral.
The most prominent diving spot in the North Indian is the Maldives (though Sri Lanka and the Chagos islands are formidable as well). This area is a hotspot for massive schools of fish, sharks and rays. In particular, look out for snappers, sweetlips, hammerheads and whale sharks among the atolls.
Global warming has been increasing the area's sea surface temperatures over the last decade, which has caused coral bleaching. The bold colours of the coral may never return, but that might be a smaller problem compared to coral mining and over-fishing.
Perhaps one of the most well-known and beautiful diving sites in the world, the Great Barrier Reef off the northeast coast of Australia is 345,400 square kilometers, with thousands of individual reefs and an abundance of wildlife that helped make it a World Heritage Site in 1981 and a wonder of the natural world.
In the past, the GBR was considered well protected, but poor fishing practices, pollution, coral bleaching and increased sea temperatures from global warming have all damaged the region considerably. There have also been thousands of shipwrecks over the years that has crushed coral and released oil into the ocean.
