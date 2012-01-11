13 Scuba Diving Vacations You Have To Take Before It's Too Late

Photo: Flickr

If you can get over the feeling of breathing underwater — and take it from us, it isn’t easy — scuba diving is an incredible way to explore the sprawling ecosystem that is the ocean blue. Specifically, coral reefs are usually the highlight of any dive.



Reefs serve two main functions: to protect our shorelines and serve as the habitat to more than 25 per cent of all marine life. This includes the coral itself, which — unbeknownst to many — is an animal, not just a series of colourful rocks.

But the reefs of the world are in trouble. Thanks to a variety of factors, including (but not limited to) climate change, pollution, overfishing and a general mistreatment of the reefs by people touching and stomping on them, some coral reefs may disappear altogether. Most notably, the massive Great Barrier Reef is under threat of extinction.

The loss of coral reefs would be devastating for the fish and plants that call these areas home. It would also represent a huge loss for future generations of humans who didn’t get to experience these treasures for themselves.

Detailed here are 13 sites around the world that may be gone soon. You may want to visit them now before it’s too late, but be sure to get scuba certified first.

