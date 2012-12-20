The Biggest Mayan Apocalypse Celebrations Around The World

Photo: Wikimedia/Fabricius

Look, we’re all wilfully ignoring the fact that the world will not be ending on Friday. NASA told us so, as did the Mayans, since we’ve completely misunderstood their calendar this entire time.But that won’t stop believers and non-believers around the world from from partying on December 21.



We’ve rounded up the biggest and best Apocalypse celebrations around the globe, from Salt Lake City to Bugarach, France.

It’s the end of days, friends — let’s live it up while we can.

Know of a party we missed? Let us know at [email protected].

