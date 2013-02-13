Where To Move If You're Looking For Love

“If I stay here, I’ll forever be single. I just can’t seem to find the right person in this town.”



If this sounds like you, listen up. Today, Zillow unveiled the “In the Move for Love Index,” which names the best cities for young singles to relocate for love. If you’re a guy or girl, straight or gay, we’ve got you covered.

Zillow ranked the 150 largest U.S. cities based on the Zillow Rent Index versus the median income, walkability and the ratio and abundance of single males to single females aged 35 and under. The resulting cities are geographically diverse, with median rents ranging from $800 to $2,500 per month.

And the drum roll please …

Top 10 cities for men seeking women age 35 and under

#10: Springfield, MA

#9: Buffalo, NY

#8: Philadelphia, PA

#7: San Diego, CA

#6: Tulsa, OK

#5: Memphis, TN

#4: Cleveland, OH

#3: Irving, TX

#2: Glendale, CA

#1 Worcester, MA (check out a $1,200/month rental in Worcester)

Top 10 cities for women seeking men age 35 and under

#10: Durham, NC

#9: Santa Ana, CA

#8: Baltimore, MD

#7: Plano, TX

#6: Tuscon, AZ

#5: Charleston, SC

#4: Denver, CO

#3: Miami, FL (see a modern Brickell neighbourhood rental)

#2: Oxnard, CA

#1: Milwaukee, WI

Top 10 cities for men seeking men age 35 and under

#10: Baltimore, MD

#9: Arlington, TX

#8: Cleveland, OH

#7: Colorado Springs, CO(check out a spacious 4-bedroom for rent in Colorado Springs)

#6: Des Moines, IA

#5: Santa Maria, CA

#4: Worcester, MA

#3: Philadelphia, PA

#2: San Diego, CA

#1 Miami, FL

Top 10 cities for women seeking women age 35 and under

#10: Dallas, TX

#9: Aurora, CO

#8: Kansas City, KS

#7: Springfield, MA

#6: Colorado Springs, CO

#5: Des Moines, IA

#4: Denver, CO

#3: Cleveland, OH

#2: San Diego, CA(an ultra-modern 1-bedroom in the Gaslamp District)

#1: Worcester, MA

Photo: Zillow

This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.

