The Hottest NYC Neighborhoods To Invest In Right Now

Jonathan Butler of Brownstoner.com is naturally a proponent of what he's dubbed 'Brownstone Brooklyn,' where the streetscapes are varied, historic and quaint.

He's particularly fond of 'hoods that have come a long way in recent years like Crown Heights North, Clinton Hill and Bed-Stuy.

'They have beautiful housing stock, but are a lot less expensive than other housing stock in the five boroughs,' he said. They've also gotten popular with the hipster set, despite their semi-inconvenient subway access.

Perhaps all the retail and nightlife opening up on Atlantic Ave. and Clinton has something to do with it?

With plenty landmarked historical portions, the neighbourhood's distinctive character should be preserved over time, making it a must for investors' checklists.

'A developer lacking good taste couldn't come along and put a tacky development up,' Butler added.