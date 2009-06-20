Where To Live In NYC If You Don't Want To Be Killed

Who cares about the New York Times (NYT) print edition? Just save the interactive graphics department.



With this interactive map of NYC homicides, the company has given you a great way to kill the rest of your Friday and figure out where not to move next.

There’s some good news in it. Looks like the city is well off last year’s murder pace, although maybe killings are back-loaded to the later months. The static image here doesn’t do it justice, so click over.

