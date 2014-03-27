Here Are The States That Are Most Likely To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse

There’s some debate about how to survive the Zombie Apocalypse. Some say science will save us all, some will rely on maths, and still others are banking on specialty gadgets. You can buy Zombie Apocalypse survival kits, and there are even Zombie Apocalypse maps that pinpoint where the danger zones would be in a zombie-mergency.

But the geniuses at Estately have crunched the numbers and determined which U.S. states are the best prepared for any zombie-related disasters in the near future based on 11 metrics, from residents’ physical ability to weapons access.

We weren’t kidding when we said Estately crunched the numbers for all sorts of zombie-busting factors. Here’s what the company looked at for each state:

What Estately found was that rural states will offer favourable odds for any survivors, while a majority of the Northeast and South will degenerate immediately into a zombie-filled hellscape.

Alaska would be the most prepared state, thanks to a large percentage of military personnel and veterans, whereas New Jersey residents would be the least prepared, and should resign themselves to becoming zombies from Day 1.

See the full, detailed breakdown over at Estately.

