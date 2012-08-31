The 15 Hottest Events At This Year's Fashion's Night Out In NYC

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

The fashionable women and men of New York will hit the streets Sept. 6 for Fashion’s Night Out.The event is the brainchild of Vogue’s Anna Wintour, and is in its fourth year. FNO kicks off Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.



Stores throughout the city will host parties with DJs, celebrity guests, gift giveaways, and lots of champagne.

But with so many stores and only a few hours, it’s important to map out your plan for the night. We think these 15 events will be worth your time.

See the complete list of events here.

Party at Bergdorf Goodman with Rachel Zoe, Halston Heritage, and author Sara James Mnookin. Where: 754 Fifth Avenue When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The details: The famed department store is hosting a book signing and party for author Sara James Mnookin for the release of her new book Scatter My Ashes At Bergdorf Goodman. The guest list includes Edward Bess, Halston Heritage, Rachel Zoe, Lela Rose, and more. Get Dwyane Wade's autograph at Calvin Klein. Where: 654 Madison Avenue When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The details: NBA All-Star Dwyane Wade will be signing his book A Father First: How My Life Became Bigger Than Basketball while customers browse the racks at Calvin Klein. Win a chance to attend Christian Siriano's fashion show at his NoLiTa store. Where: 252 Elizabeth Street When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The details: 'Project Runway' alum Christian Siriano will make an appearance at his namesake store while shoppers enjoy cocktails and enter to win two tickets to Siriano's show at Fashion Week and a $250 gift certificate to the store. Siriano will also pose for photos and sign handbags. Jam out to DJ Solange Knowles while getting style tips from MAC makeup artists and Vogue editors at DVF. Where: 874 Washington Street When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The details: The scene at DVF sounds like the ultimate girls' night out, with cocktails, style tips from Vogue editors, makeup touch-ups from MAC makeup artists, and a fortune teller. Plus, the scene will be set by DJ Solange Knowles, sister of Beyonce. Get a free manicure by Sally Hansen technicians at Greenwich jewellers. Where: 64 Trinity Place When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The details: There's no better way to show off a new ring or a bracelet than with a fresh manicure. Sally Hansen's technicians will be giving out free manicures at Greenwich jewellers. Chose from nail art to 'salon effects' and then show off your 'finger party' full of rings. Movie star Jessica Chastain will stop by Jeffery New York, and so should you. Where: 449 West 14th Street When: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The details: Star of the new Broadway musical 'Heiress!' Jessica Chastain will stop by Jeffery New York for an evening of shopping to music and other 'surprises.' Get screamed at by Chef Gordon Ramsay's staff on the L.K. Bennett double-decker bus. Where: Starts at 10 Columbus Circle When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The details: A double-decker bus with chef Gordon Ramsay's staff on board will transport customers from the L.K. Bennett store to the London NYC Hotel. When guests are done riding around with Ramsay, they'll sip champagne in the store, receive style tips, and enter to win prizes. Witness a mini Cirque Du Soleil performance at Henri Bendel. Where: 712 Fifth Avenue When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The details: Watch a performance of Cirque Du Soleil's 'Zumanity' at Henri Bendel. The entire store and performance will have a casino theme. Enjoy cocktails from The Mulberry Project, eat snacks from New York City's famous food trucks, and customise a Fashion's Night Out t-shirt and iPhone cases with Swarovski crystals. Hang out with Kim Kardashian and other TV stars at Lord & Taylor. Where: 424 Fifth Avenue When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The details: Kim Kardashian, Jill Zarin, and current and past designers from 'Project Runway' will be at Lord & Taylor celebrating 'Project Runway''s 10-year anniversary. Watch your favourite YouTube stars sing karaoke at Michael Kors during a contest judged by Kors himself. Where: 667 Madison Avenue When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The details: YouTube stars will compete in a karaoke contest judged by Michael Kors and other celebrity judges. Exclusive products will be available that night for guests to buy. Get your photo taken with a Victoria's Secret Angel. Where: 591-593 Broadway When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The details: Get your picture taken with Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio at the Victoria's Secret store in SoHo. If you spend $65, you'll be jetted to the front of the line and receive a free t-shirt. Throughout the store, there will also be eye and lip makeovers. Where: 611 Fifth Avenue When: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The details: Darren Criss will be at Saks Fifth Avenue signing the September issue of Vogue. The night will be peppered with other events such as a 'ponytail bar' with designer Rebecca Minkoff and activities by Crayola. Where: 151 West 34th Street When: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The details: 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star Scott Disick will host a cigar lounge in the Men's section of Macy's. Enjoy refreshments, cigar rolling, and a photo with Scott after a qualifying purchase. Enjoy a fashion show and live bands at Rockefeller centre. Where: 30 Rockefeller Plaza When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The details: Watch a fashion show complete with designs from Rockefeller centre's stores, then listen to the tunes of 'We Were Promised Jet Packs' and 'The Lonely Forest.' Get a makeover at Blowout Bar in Columbus Circle. Where: Time Warner centre 10 Columbus Circle When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. The details: Receive a hair-care consultation at the Blowout Bar at the Shops at Columbus Circle. Makeup touch-ups and facials will also be available, if you make a prior appointment. While you're there, enter to win a fashion makeover, a free haircut, and a $200 shopping spree. Want to see what people wore last year?

