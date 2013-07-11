13 Places That Are Actually Worth Visiting During New York Restaurant Week

Each year, foodies around New York eagerly await Restaurant Week, the semi-annual culinary Christmas when some of the best restaurants in the city offer their menus for a fraction of the usual cost.
Participating restaurants offer 3-course lunch and dinner menus for $25 and $38, respectively, but not all the menus are worth it. Common complaints include smaller-than-usual portions and limited menu selections.
We picked 13 of the 294 participating restaurants that we think are actually worth visiting during this summer’s Restaurant Week, which runs from July 22 to August 16.
Visit NYCGo.com to see the full list of restaurants.
When you dine at '21' Club during Restaurant Week, you get all the glamor and history of the elegant theatre district establishment at almost half the price of a non-RW three-course prix fixe dinner. We recommend using some of the money you save on dinner toward a nice bottle of wine from their secret cellar.
Boulud Sud falls under the umbrella of culinary authority Daniel Boulud, one of the best chefs in the world. The standard three-course prix fixe dinner option at the Mediterranean-inspired Boulud Sud is $60, but during Restaurant Week guests get a steep break at just $38, a 35% discount.
Multiple locations participating
You can try Capital Grille's prime dry-aged sirloin steak, plus an appetizer and dessert, for $38; the steak alone, when it's not Restaurant Week, costs upwards of $40. For those seeking steak for lunch, they also have a dry-aged sirloin lunch option accompanied by a fresh charred corn arugula salad.
Devi is the only Indian restaurant in the U.S. with a Michelin star, and its RW menu features many of the same dishes as its non-RW menu. For those who may not want to shell out the money for the regular $50+ three-course meal, this will come as a welcome offering.
When you have lunch at Gotham during Restaurant Week, you're getting a meal at an impressive restaurant with one Michelin star and five consecutive three-star reviews from The New York Times. Don't forget to admire the classic artwork on the walls, handpicked by Gotham's own art curator.
Have lunch at the same restaurant where President Obama and Bill Clinton dined together during their 2009 visit to New York. Taste the authentic Italian cuisine--hand-cut pasta, creamy risotto--at bargain prices you won't find at any other time of the year.
At Le Cirque you can sample the creations of multiple famous chefs at once, as many of the dishes served at Le Cirque were created or inspired by culinary greats like Alain Sailhac and Craig Hopson. And with its contemporary circus décor, you're getting the whimsical ambiance as an added perk.
At L'École, you have the chance to be the guinea pig of the students at one of the best culinary schools in the country. And when they're studying under the likes of culinary legends including Andrés Soltner, Jacques Pépin, and Jacques Torres, you know the food will have influences from the best in the business.
Maze at The London is a great way to get English culinary legend Gordon Ramsay at more affordable prices. The New York City Maze is modelled after the UK restaurant of the same name, with similar French-Asian fare which, during R-week, you can enjoy for lunch.
Nobu, a culinary collaboration between Chef Nobu Matsuhisa and actor Robert DeNiro, is full of modern Japanese fare with a Peruvian twist thanks to Chef Nobu's travels in Lima. The options on the exquisite prix fixe R-week lunch menu could cost you $40 or more at any other time.
A small and exclusive restaurant from Top Chef winner Harold Dieterle, Perilla has just 18 tables and 10 bar spots, making it very difficult to get a seat even when it's not Restaurant Week. The menu has a number of small plates available for less than $15, which most other Restaurant Week-participating establishments don't offer.
Named by Eater as one of the most wanted tables in New York, diners can't get enough of Chef Marcus Samuelsson's upscale comfort food. They're only offering lunch this summer, but booking for Restaurant Week is a surefire way to get in at one of the hottest restaurants in town.
Ever since it was named the best restaurant by the New York Times in 2011, The Dutch has become a hotspot to dine out. While The Dutch is only available for lunch this Restaurant Week, you get the exact same menu as non-Restaurant Week diners, plus dessert--something not offered on the non-RW lunchtime menu.
