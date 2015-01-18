35 Places In Europe You Should Visit Now That The Euro Is At An 11-Year Low

Bruges belgiumEmi Cristea / Shutterstock.com

For years, it has been expensive for Americans to visit Europe due to the strength of the euro.

But the currency has just fallen to its lowest level in more than a decade, meaning a European vacation is suddenly within reach for more thrifty travellers.

We’ve come up with the ultimate bucket list of travel destinations in countries that are on the euro.

From biking along the canals of Amsterdam to tasting Chianti in Italy’s Tuscany region, here are 35 things you should do in Europe now that the euro is crashing.

Julie Zeveloff, Megan Willett, Jennifer Polland, and Eliza McKelvey contributed to this post.

Marvel at the Moorish architecture and tranquil gardens of the Alhambra palace in Granada, Spain.

Stroll along the Promenade des Anglais in Nice, in the south of France.

Hug the cliffs while driving along the Amalfi Coast in Italy, and visit the charming towns of Positano, Ravello, and Salerno.

Wander the produce-stuffed pavilions of Riga Central Market in Latvia, the largest bazaar in Europe.

Snap a photo at the Azure Window, a natural Limestone arch on the Maltese island of Gozo.

Stay up all night partying on the Spanish island of Ibiza.

Smell the tulips at Keukenhof, a vast flower garden in Lisse, the Netherlands.

Test your speed on Germany's famous autobahn.

Take in the stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea from the Greek island of Santorini.

Hit the slopes at Innsbruck, a breathtaking ski resort in the mountains of Austria.

Play a hand of blackjack at the Casino de Monaco in Monte Carlo.

Hear the roar of Jägala Fall in Estonia, called 'the Niagara Falls of the Baltics.'

Marvel at the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City.

Take a gondola ride through the winding canals of Venice, Italy.

Lounge on the stunning beaches of Lagos, Portugal.

Bike alongside the canals of Amsterdam, in the Netherlands.

Imbibe and people-watch at one of the street cafes in picturesque Bruges, Belgium.

Play a round at Ballybunion, one of the most iconic golf courses in Ireland.

Step back in time at Luxembourg's Chateau de Vianden, a restored castle that dates back to the 10th century.

Hike to le Sainte-Baum, the cave in southern France where Mary Magdalene is said to have spent the last 30 years of her life.

Drink a beer from a stein during Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany.

Explore the ruins of Rome's stately Colosseum and imagine the gladiator fights that once packed the arena.

Run with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain.

Skip the lines at the Eiffel Tower, and take in the view of Paris from the top of the stairs at the Sacre-Couer in Montmartre.

Admire the incredibly detailed facade of the Sagrada Família, a church in Barcelona, Spain, which was designed by famed architect Antoni Gaudí and has been under construction since 1882.

