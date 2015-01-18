35 Places In Europe You Should Visit Now That The Euro Is At An 11-Year Low

For years, it has been expensive for Americans to visit Europe due to the strength of the euro.
But the currency has just fallen to its lowest level in more than a decade, meaning a European vacation is suddenly within reach for more thrifty travellers.
We’ve come up with the ultimate bucket list of travel destinations in countries that are on the euro.
From biking along the canals of Amsterdam to tasting Chianti in Italy’s Tuscany region, here are 35 things you should do in Europe now that the euro is crashing.
Julie Zeveloff, Megan Willett, Jennifer Polland, and Eliza McKelvey contributed to this post.
Hug the cliffs while driving along the Amalfi Coast in Italy, and visit the charming towns of Positano, Ravello, and Salerno.
Wander the produce-stuffed pavilions of Riga Central Market in Latvia, the largest bazaar in Europe.
Innsbruck, Austria
Step back in time at Luxembourg's Chateau de Vianden, a restored castle that dates back to the 10th century.
Hike to le Sainte-Baum, the cave in southern France where Mary Magdalene is said to have spent the last 30 years of her life.
Explore the ruins of Rome's stately Colosseum and imagine the gladiator fights that once packed the arena.
Skip the lines at the Eiffel Tower, and take in the view of Paris from the top of the stairs at the Sacre-Couer in Montmartre.
Admire the incredibly detailed facade of the Sagrada Família, a church in Barcelona, Spain, which was designed by famed architect Antoni Gaudí and has been under construction since 1882.
