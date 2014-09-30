Here's Where You Can Score Free Coffee On National Coffee Day

Dozens of coffee shops across the country are offering a free cup of Joe today in honour of National Coffee Day.
We compiled a list of all the national chains where you can score free coffee for the day.
Krispy Kreme – Get a free 12-oz cup of coffee or pay just $US1 for a specialty drink such as a mocha, latte or iced coffee.
Dunkin’ Doughnuts – Get a free medium cup of Dunkin’ Doughnuts hot Dark Roast Coffee. Then, beginning Sept. 30 through Oct. 5, guests can enjoy a medium cup of Dunkin’ Doughnuts hot Dark Roast Coffee for just 99 cents.
Starbucks – Get a free sample of Starbucks’ Ethiopia blend coffee.
McDonald’s – Get a free small McCafé coffee during breakfast hours.
Peet’s Coffee & Tea – Get a free coffee or espresso beverage.
Wawa – Get a free 16-oz coffee from Wawa when you fill out a form on their Facebook page.
Caribou Coffee – Caribou Coffee will be offering free samples of their Amy’s Blend coffee.
