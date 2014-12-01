Here's Where To Find The UK's Best Cyber Monday Deals

After the craziness of Black Friday, Cyber Monday has arrived — the much safer online equivalent and the biggest day of the year on the tech shopping calendar.

Websites will probably have huge traffic, so it’s best to save time and know what you’re after. Here are the best UK deals:

The online retailer is offering “lightning deals” and has discounts on hundreds of products, from Xbox One consoles to its own-brand Fire TV.

On Monday morning Amazon dropped its Fire HD7 tablet to £99, while its phone, a 32GB model on the O2 network, was reduced by £150 to £249.

The go-to store for gamers has picked up today where it left off on Black Friday — it’s hitting Cyber Monday hard. It’s best deals as the morning arrived were hardware deals on XBox One and PlayStation 4 consoles.

As of the morning Microsoft’s device was priced at £299 with the new Assassin’s Creed game, and the PS4 for the same price with Driveclub and The Last of Us.

OK, so Apple hasn’t really got into the spirit of the whole save people money thing, which has upset some people — but it’s still involved.

On Cyber Monday it’s running a charity promotion to mark World AIDS Day, and says the company will “contribute a portion of the proceeds from every product, accessory and gift card” it sells on Dec. 1 to fight the disease.

The department store proved it’s more than just a posh advert on Black Friday, and has £20 off Amazon’s Kindle Fire today. It’s also operating a policy to match competitors on products. A lot of the deals it had last week are over, but its tech section still has plenty of discounts.

The smartphone manufacturer is running a registration for its new Moto X handset until Dec. 2. It’s not out yet but you can already get £100 off.

The audio company is worth a visit on Cyber Monday. It’s got speakers like the Tannoy Revolution DC6 down from £399.95 to £199.95, and loads of its Black Friday reductions are still in place.

Argos is also in on the action on Dec. 1 and is again one of the cheapest places to shop. It’s got a Canon PowerShot camera for less than half price at £119.99, and its Black Friday offers end on Cyber Monday, with an emphasis on tech.

Examples include PS4 bundles, iPad Mini tablets for £179 with a £20 gift voucher, and a Toshiba 1TB laptop for £279.99.

Its stores were some of the more dangerous during the Black Friday melee, but buying from the retailer online is probably ok.

Tesco has got a Samsung Galaxy Note, 8″, 16GB, white, for £149. Overall its got up to £20 off technology and electrical, with an eCoupon service specifically for Cyber Monday.

The automotive company has a “web exclusive” reel of deals for December 1. Deals include various models of satnavs, such as the Garmin Nuvi or TomTom Go, for £69.99 and £99.99 respectively.

It’s also got plenty of other tech devices reduced, including bluetooth headsets and car stereos.

Much like Black Friday, Cyber Monday is big at the computer giant. It’s black tag event is still going online and some of the prices are pretty epic. There’s a Dolce Gusto coffee machine for £29 (Was £99.99), and a 42″ LG Smart LED TV reduced to £279.

Weirdly, Cyber Monday is part of M&S’ “4 Magical Days” offers, where more than 6,000 deals offer for up to 30% off. There’s not a huge amount of tech, but there are a few things to check out.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.