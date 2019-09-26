We searched for the best Sunday roast in London — here's who came out on top

Insider went on a mission across London to find the best Sunday roast the city has to offer.

We visited four restaurants, Blacklock, The Jugged Hare, Oblix, and Yorkshire Burrito.

The roasts are rated on the flavour of the roast meat, the crisp and fluffiness of the potatoes and the consistency of the Yorkshire puddings.

Insider producers Harry Kersh and Ju Shardlow went on a quest to find the best Sunday roast in London.

Using social media, food blogs and recommendations, the pair narrowed down their list to a top four.

The restaurants they visited have received several accolades but what roast ended up being the pair’s favourite? Watch the video to find out.

Produced by David Ibekwe. Presented by Harry Kersh and Ju Shardlow

