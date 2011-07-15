Where To Find Shockingly Good Belgium Chocolate

Photo: Laurie DePrete

Aphrodisiacs or not, you’ll definitely fall in love with the decadent Belgium chocolate truffles created by The Chocolate Line in Bruges. Self dubbed shock-o-latier, Dominique Persoone has a reputation for shocking the senses with his intense flavours and unique product line.Persoone only uses the highest quality ingredients and his gastronomic chocolates are a fine balance of science and deliciousness. The fun part is when you visit The Chocolate Line, you get to see the process in action. At the back of the store, in full view, is the workshop where chocolatiers turn the chocolate into the 60+ mouthwatering variations, ready for purchase on any given day.



Glass cases proudly display the delicacies row after dizzying row. It’s a bit overwhelming trying to decide which of the many flavours to try: Sake, Cabernet-Sauvignon, Earl Grey; or you can travel the world with the Atlanta (coca cola fizz), Sicilia (extra virgin Italian olive oil), or Green Tokyo (Japanese wasabi), the list goes on and on.

Luckily, the heavenly gems are much more reasonably priced than what we’re used to paying in the states so you can go crazy with your selections.

In addition to the intense flavour infusions, the squares of chocolate perfection are crafted to evoke a specific experience or sensation. Stand outs are the Marrakech, Havana and Tequila choc-tail.

The Marrakech brings back memories of Moroccan mint tea with white chocolate ganache and fresh mint leaves.

The Havana is made with cigar leaves marinated in rum and cognac. The peppery feeling in your throat is that of smoking a cigar.

The Tequila choc-tail is the most clever and comes with instructions:

1) lick the salt off the side

2) squeeze the tequila into your mouth 3) eat the chocolate (chocolate ganache with lime)

Other products in the line are designed to equally tease and tantalize the senses. Working from the philosophy that the nose is central to our food experience for its ability to pick up tastes as well as aromas, why not treat it to some chocolate snuff with The Chocolate Shooter? One of Persoone’s claims to fame is that he taught the Rolling Stones to sniff chocolate. A rock n roll lover himself, he must have been in heaven. If the idea of nose candy intrigues you, you can order the shooter online.

And definitely falling in the aphrodisiac category is the Chocolate Lipstick. Ladies, here’s your chance to snare your sweetheart, or at least a night of fun, with a chocolate kiss.

In addition to the Bruges shop, there’s a store in Antwerp and Persoone distributes to restaurants in The Netherlands, Germany and Belgium, so be on the look out during your travels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.