I had the best mac and cheese dishes I’ve ever eaten at Disney World. Here’s where you can get them.

Disney World is an unexpected place to get delicious macaroni and cheese dishes. John Raoux/AP

I visited Disney World in August, and ate countless meals while I was there.

Two of my favorites were unique macaroni and cheese dishes that cost under $US12 ($AU16) each.

One was truffle-flavored; the other was covered in pulled pork, barbecue sauce, and onion rings.

In August, I drove from New Jersey to Florida for a six-day stay at Walt Disney World. And while there, I pretty much ate my way through the theme park.

I had gourmet lunches, delicious dinners, and mouth-watering snacks – but two of the best meals I ate were simple classics: macaroni and cheese. In fact, I’d say they were the best macaroni and cheese dishes I’ve ever eaten.

Here’s why I thought they were so special, and where you can find them at the theme park.

The best macaroni and cheese at Disney World, in my opinion, can be found at Animal Kingdom

A short walk from the It’s Tough to be a Bug attraction, you’ll find an outdoor restaurant called Flame Tree Barbecue. The lunch and dinner spot is best known for its smoked meats, but it’s also home to a delicious pasta dish.

The baked macaroni and cheese with pulled pork retails for $US11.99 ($AU16). It’s topped with onion rings and coleslaw, and can be customized when mobile ordered via Disney World’s app. When I bought the dish, for example, I ordered it without coleslaw.

Barbecue fans will love this pork-and-sauce covered dish. Amanda Krause/Insider

When I took my first bite, I was overwhelmed by how delicious the dish was.

The macaroni was hot and flavorful, with gooey cheese covering every piece. The savory flavor paired perfectly with the sweet barbecue sauce, and the pulled pork added the perfect texture to contrast the soft pasta. And that’s not to mention the onion-ring topping, which took this dish to another level.

Not only is Flame Tree Barbecue’s macaroni and cheese arguably the best at Disney World, but I’d say it was the best macaroni and cheese I’ve ever eaten.

There’s also a delicious, limited-edition option at Epcot

When I visited Disney World in August, Epcot was in the midst of its International Food and Wine Festival. The event highlights cuisine from different countries around the world, with a few extra stands offering gourmet versions of classic American dishes. The Mac + Eats booth is one of them.

There, I spent $US5.75 ($AU8) for a truffle-flavored macaroni and cheese dish. While the serving size was a lot smaller than what I’d purchased in Animal Kingdom, it was still worth every penny, in my opinion.

The dish contained cavatappi pasta, small truffle slices, and panko breadcrumbs. The truffle flavor of this dish was strong, and paired perfectly with the cheesy pasta. I also thought its combination of textures – chewy truffles, crunchy breadcrumbs, and smooth pasta – was incredible.

This Food and Wine Festival dish is both delicious and inexpensive. Amanda Krause/Insider

If you’re hoping to try the latter dish, you’ll need to visit Epcot before November 20 when the International Food & Wine Festival ends for the season. The Animal Kingdom dish, however, is available year-round.

Of course, there are countless unique dishes worth trying throughout Disney World, so macaroni and cheese might seem too simple to order. But if you’re considering one of these two options, I guarantee you won’t regret it.