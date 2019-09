Wanna take advantage of the housing pain in the Hamptons? The good folks at PropertyShark have a really cool, interactive foreclosure map, so you can find housing pain in exactly the area you’re looking for. Click on over, because the still image below really doesn’t do it justice. (via Curbed)



