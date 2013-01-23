The Top 10 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner In NYC

This post originally appeared on Zagat’s Buzz Blog.
Give thanks this holiday season — to the chefs who are saving you from cooking for the family, that is.
Thankfully, the Big Apple is providing its residents dining options that will make you wish Thanksgiving were every day.
We’ve rounded up a list of hot spots where you can enjoy festive, seasonal dishes all day long after the parade. Just be sure to make those reservations now, as Turkey Day is traditionally one of the industry’s busiest.
This East Village Thanksgiving prix fixe features a traditional bird along with options like roasted delicata squash and wild sockeye salmon. And don't forget to save room for dessert, because who can pass up heirloom apple pie? Seatings are available from 2-8PM, and it's $60 per person.
The Details: 190 Avenue B # 1; 212-388-1990
From noon to 9 PM this Midtown steakhouse will be serving up a special three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving menu. 80 dollars will get you holiday favourites like butternut squash soup, apple sage stuffing and pumpkin cheesecake. And if you feel like tackling dinner at home, they're here to help -- a selection of signature sides will be available for takeout so you can focus on not burning the bird.
The Details: 1221 6th Ave.; 212-575-5129
Make your way over to this East Village Austrian restaurant to celebrate the holiday with chefs Eduard Frauneder and Wolfgang Ban's three-course prix fixe dinner. Enjoy dishes like roasted duck with sweet potato purée, spaetzle with wild mushrooms and Brussels sprouts and a sweet ending of pumpkin pie and champagne ice cream. Seatings are available from 3 PM-12 AM, and it's $45 per person.
The Details: 102 Ave. C; 212-598-1040
For $65 per person ($89 with wine pairings), chef Chris D'Amico is cooking up a homey three-course menu with traditional holiday foods like butternut squash soup, roasted Amish turkey and chestnut bread pudding, all of which can be ordered à la carte.
The Details: 355 Bowery; 212-505-7300
Enjoy Thanksgiving morning brunch at this New American where pumpkin French toast and pancakes with Italian plums will be served alongside complimentary hot cocoa and cider. Make sure you beat the parade crowds, because the restaurant is close to the Sixth Avenue route. $85 per person, $35 for children 12 and under.
The Details: 132 W. 44th St.; 212-997-5262
Both brunch and dinner will be served at Marc Murphy's mainstay, where diners can choose from dishes like pumpkin pancakes and egg sandwiches, and later, grilled pork chops with caramelized onions, apples and sautéed spinach or pan-seared turkey breast with turkey hash and cranberry chutney. Menus will be $45 per person for brunch and $65 per person for dinner, where parties of more than 12 will enjoy family-style serving.
The Details: 10 Columbus Circle; 212-823-6123
This swanky West Village eatery is hosting dinner for $75 per person. Owner John Delucie will prepare menu items like roasted tomato soup, black truffle gnocchi and, to finish it off, pumpkin mascarpone.
The Details: 62 W. 9th St.; 212-353-8400
This restaurant in the West Village is going beyond the traditional. There are seatings from 1-10 PM, and diners can choose from prix fixe dishes like roasted scallops with truffled parsnips mousse and pork chops with Parmesan butter beans. There's also Riesling roast turkey with fig and root vegetable dressing for the classic-minded folks. The meal is $85 per person, half price for kids under 12.
The Details: 90 Bedford St.; 212-741-4695
Gather round with family and friends at this West Village hideaway and enjoy a three-course prix fixe ($75 per person) complete with brown-butter sweet potato soup, roasted local turkey with chestnut stuffing and pumpkin-chestnut bread pudding. Seatings will run from 2-9 PM.
The Details: 9 Jones St.; 212-929-6868
Head over to Williamsburg's Wythe Hotel to indulge in chef Sean Rembold's four-course prix fixe Thanksgiving feast ($85 per person), and enjoy autumn-inspired dishes like fritto misto of autumn squashes and candied pumpkin seed brittle. Reservations are available between 11 AM and 8 PM.
The Details: 80 Wythe Ave.; 718-460-8004
