The Restaurant Scene In Philadelphia Is Totally Underrated [PICTURES]

Enjoying a cocktail at Amada in Philadelphia

If I’d been asked about my expectations of Philadelphia’s food scene before my first visit there, I probably would have confessed I didn’t have any: I’d heard about the cheesesteak and pretzels, but not much else.



So I was definitely in for a surprise when I visited for the first time two years ago, and left raving about the meals I’d had. And given that I’ve lived in New York City for years, the bar was set high.

I returned to Philadelphia for the third time last weekend on a trip with three girlfriends from college. Like I always do before a trip, I researched the best restaurants in town and we set up reservations.

My friends and I did some sightseeing, but a lot of our weekend involved catching up over really great food.

