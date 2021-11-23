The 8 best places to eat and drink in Dublin, from fine dining to our favorite cozy pub

- Traditional Irish dishes like stews and roasts are only a sliver of good things to eat in Dublin.
- With farm fare, fresh seafood, and global cuisines, these Dublin restaurants are not to be missed.
- Visit Insider’s hub for travel guides, tips, and recommendations.
Traditional Irish food like stews, roasts, and boxties are only a sliver of what’s on the menu within Dublin’s eclectic dining scene.
Diverse demographics mean the city is big on Pan-Asian dining, but there’s a soft spot for Mexican food, too. Regardless of cuisine, the sweeping variety of choices make the most of Ireland’s homegrown produce, from fresh-off-the-boat seafood to Michelin-worthy meats. And, of course, there’s always a pint of local brew available to wash it all down.
Keep reading for our best dining recommendations in Dublin.
Bastible
Once you find Bastible, a buzzy neighborhood joint, settle into your seat to peruse a bold seven-course set menu. Vegetarian options are available, as well.
Brother Hubbard
Brother Hubbard is a cafe that serves appetizing breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings, including the Eggs Baba-Bida, Lebanese-style chicken wings, and burnt Basque cheesecake.
Hang Dai
Not sure whether you’re in the mood for a club or a restaurant? Get the best of both worlds at Hang Dai, a low-lit joint with modern Chinese dishes, neon lights, and a DJ.
Umi Falafel
Following the maxim of “do one thing, and do it well,” the Moorish falafel wraps at Umi Falafel are the best in town, if not further afield. Load one up with smoky aubergine, creamy hummus, or slivers of halloumi for a lunch that will keep you fueled until dinner.
Grogans
A cozy traditional pub established in 1899, Grogans serves toasties that are sure to hit the spot on a chilly day. Grogans is also the home of the best Guinness and the loveliest staff, which makes it an essential stop for every visitor.
Eatyard
Mix and match tasty burgers, bao, pizza, Mexican food, and sweet treats at the hip and happening Eatyard food court in the neighborhood of Phibsborough.
O’Neill’s
Ireland takes Sunday carvery seriously, and top of the lot is O’Neill’s. Once the carvery makes a comeback around December, diners can expect a plate piled high with comforting roast potatoes, boiled vegetables, and cuts of tender meat carved right in front of you, all under a ladle of thick gravy.
Nannetti’s
You’ll find contemporary Italian dishes served in a relaxed setting at Nannetti’s. This restaurant is especially good for groups.