The 8 best places to eat and drink in Dublin, from fine dining to our favorite cozy pub

Traditional Irish food like stews, roasts, and boxties are only a sliver of what’s on the menu within Dublin’s eclectic dining scene.

Diverse demographics mean the city is big on Pan-Asian dining, but there’s a soft spot for Mexican food, too. Regardless of cuisine, the sweeping variety of choices make the most of Ireland’s homegrown produce, from fresh-off-the-boat seafood to Michelin-worthy meats. And, of course, there’s always a pint of local brew available to wash it all down.

Settle in for seven courses of fine dining at Bastible. AF Webb for Insider

Bastible

Once you find Bastible, a buzzy neighborhood joint, settle into your seat to peruse a bold seven-course set menu. Vegetarian options are available, as well.

Brother Hubbard

Brother Hubbard is a cafe that serves appetizing breakfast, lunch, and dinner offerings, including the Eggs Baba-Bida, Lebanese-style chicken wings, and burnt Basque cheesecake.

Hang Dai

Not sure whether you’re in the mood for a club or a restaurant? Get the best of both worlds at Hang Dai, a low-lit joint with modern Chinese dishes, neon lights, and a DJ.

The falafel wraps at Umi are the best in town. AF Webb for Insider

Umi Falafel

Following the maxim of “do one thing, and do it well,” the Moorish falafel wraps at Umi Falafel are the best in town, if not further afield. Load one up with smoky aubergine, creamy hummus, or slivers of halloumi for a lunch that will keep you fueled until dinner.

Grogans

A cozy traditional pub established in 1899, Grogans serves toasties that are sure to hit the spot on a chilly day. Grogans is also the home of the best Guinness and the loveliest staff, which makes it an essential stop for every visitor.

Eatyard

Mix and match tasty burgers, bao, pizza, Mexican food, and sweet treats at the hip and happening Eatyard food court in the neighborhood of Phibsborough.

No trip to Dublin is complete without a pub stop and we head straight to O’Neills. AF Webb for Insider

O’Neill’s

Ireland takes Sunday carvery seriously, and top of the lot is O’Neill’s. Once the carvery makes a comeback around December, diners can expect a plate piled high with comforting roast potatoes, boiled vegetables, and cuts of tender meat carved right in front of you, all under a ladle of thick gravy.

Nannetti’s

You’ll find contemporary Italian dishes served in a relaxed setting at Nannetti’s. This restaurant is especially good for groups.

