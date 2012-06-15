Where to Eat in Silicon Alley

We’ve got a long way to go with this, but we’ve started reviewing a couple of nearby restaurants and take-out places. Fred Wilson twittered the other day that his new favourite breakfast place was Taralucci e Vino (18th betw/ 5th and Broadway). Dwight Merriman recommends Periyali, pain quotidien, and casa mono for lunch meetings, and someone else on the team likes bolo. Dwight also created this handy where-to-eat-in-NY wiki. It’s not Alley-centric yet, but feel free to update it.



If you think of it, please send comments and reviews about your favourites places to [email protected], and we’ll post them in our Community section. Or just use Twitter and send us the link.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.