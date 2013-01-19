10 Obama-Themed Restaurant Specials In Washington DC For The Inauguration

Photo: AP Images

Though President Obama’s second inauguration day falls on a Sunday this year, the observed public swearing-in ceremony, inaugural address, parade, and officials balls will all be taking place on Monday the 21st in Washington.And though the expected crowd of between 500,000 and 800,000 won’t be quite as huge as it was in 2009, that doesn’t mean DC restaurants won’t be swarming with tourists and locals alike.



So if you are in town, take advantage of all the Obama- and presidential-themed food specials. Whether it’s a former-Presidents-themed tasting menu or a Barack-tacular drink special, these are the best and wackiest deals in the DC area.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.