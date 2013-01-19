10 Obama-Themed Restaurant Specials In Washington DC For The Inauguration

Photo: AP Images
Though President Obama’s second inauguration day falls on a Sunday this year, the observed public swearing-in ceremony, inaugural address, parade, and officials balls will all be taking place on Monday the 21st in Washington.And though the expected crowd of between 500,000 and 800,000 won’t be quite as huge as it was in 2009, that doesn’t mean DC restaurants won’t be swarming with tourists and locals alike.
So if you are in town, take advantage of all the Obama- and presidential-themed food specials. Whether it’s a former-Presidents-themed tasting menu or a Barack-tacular drink special, these are the best and wackiest deals in the DC area.
The Lincoln Restaurant will be serving its Presidential Tasting Menu all weekend until Monday with dishes such as JFK fish chowder to start, Obama olive oil poached salmon as a main entree, and Ronald Reagan monkey bread pudding for dessert. The three-course meal will cost $45 and ends on the 21st.
Thunder Burger & Bar is celebrating all week with a special Hawaiian-inspired Presidential menu. Specials include an appetizer of Hawaiian-style Ahi poke and a dessert of macadamia nut pie with Kona-coffee ice cream. And if you're brave, try the Obama Burger (a 'loco moco') with two scoops of rice, a burger patty, two fried eggs over easy, and topped with brown gravy.
On inauguration day, Cashion's will be offering its regular menu along with a three-course, Barack Obama-themed prix-fixe for $40.14 from 5:30-11pm. They'll be serving tuna poke, dry-aged beef strip loin, and a Hawaiian pineapple upside-down cake for dessert.
Apparently, Obama's favourite drink is the black forest berry iced tea, so Napoleon Bistro is mixing a special $10 cocktail in honour of the president over the inauguration weekend: the Black Forest Berry Bonapartini. It's made with St. Dalfour berry jam, Absolut vodka, and (of course) Black Forest iced tea.
Wildfire restaurant in Tysons Galleria will be featuring an inauguration-themed lunch specials menu through Monday. All priced at $13.95, guests can choose between the Presidential Spicy Chopped Chicken Giardiniera Salad, the American Deluxe Burger, or the Chicago Style Italian Beef with sweet or hot peppers and au jus.
Another tasting menu will be served at 2100 Prime on Embassy Avenue. The three-course 'Presidential' menu will serve dishes based on past presidents' favourite meals. Expect to see filet mignon à la President Johnson and a Bill Clinton rosemary chicken. Stars at $75 per person, $115 with wine pairings.
Virtue Feed & Grain in DC's Old Town will have two inauguration-themed specials going on. First, the tavern created its very own frozen cocktail to serve this weekend called 'He's Rocking the Blue Tie' with white rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, and blue curaçao. There will also be a 'beer dinner' on inauguration day with five different types of American-themed drinks and food specials.
Chicago-style hot dogs and a Hawaiian Koloa rum specialty cocktail will be served up at DC hot spot Firefly until Sunday the 20th. The bar will also stay open late on Sunday with a special late-night happy hour from 11pm until 1am. Want to come back the next day? Firefly is also serving $2 mimosas on inauguration day.
Chef Todd grey at Equinox will be cooking a special Obama and Martin Luther King Jr. Inaugural Brunch menu on Monday. The $35 three-course meal will take place between 11am and 2pm, with dishes such as Georgia pecan pie, Barack's Angus beef burger, and maple-red wine pork sausage on cheddar grits.
Starting at 6pm on inauguration day, the Jack Rose Dining Saloon will be throwing a Hawaiian luau on its heated roof deck to honour the president. In addition to the grass skirts, leis, and hula dancers, the luau will be serving roasted pig and rum tiki cocktails in fresh pineapples and coconuts.
