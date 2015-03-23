I went to Lithuania to drive a tank and it was one of the coolest things ever

I don’t drive a car but I love driving tanks.

My love for planes, tanks, and armoured vehicles started at an early age. I went to military school from the age of 12, until I went to university.

After hearing about Lithuania’s rich military history and how the country is peppered with hardware relics from the past, I flew out to the country’s capital Vilnius to drive a tank.

I ended up in a FV432 that was originally used in the British army to carry around soldiers. For the record, it was incredibly fun.

