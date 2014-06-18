Here's Where To Download The New Slingshot App

Facebook released its second Snapchat competitor today called Slingshot.

Slingshot is a messaging app with an usual feature. To see a photo, you have to send a photo. Some people like the new feature, others are calling it a gimmick.

Anyway, if you want to check it out for yourself, you can download the iOS version from the App Store here. Android users can head over to the Google Play store.

App launches can be tricky sometimes, so if either of those app stores aren’t working, you can check out Facebook’s official Slingshot blog.

For our official Slingshot walkthrough, click here.

