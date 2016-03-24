Where to dine this Easter long weekend in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane

Photo: Harvest Cafe Newrybar.

The Easter long weekend is fast approaching which means it’s time to get moving on those dining out plans.

We’ve rounded up a list of all the top restaurants to eat at this coming long weekend with the help of booking app OpenTable.

The list ranges from quirky Thai fusion food at Melbourne’s Cookie, beachside dining with views of Sydney’s Bondi Beach, fresh eggs collected every morning at the Royal Mail Hotel in Victoria through to organic produce at Harvest Cafe in Newrybar.

The list spans Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane but we’ve also included those off the beaten track including Wintergarden at Hydro Majestic in the Blue Mountains, Rocks on Rosalind in Bendigo, Victoria, as well as The Paddock Bakery in Miami, Queensland.

Here are the picks below.

NSW

North Bondi Fish – North Bondi

Photo: North Bondi Fish.

North Bondi Fish personifies beachside chic and is the perfect spot for lunch, dinner and everything in between. Owned by renowned restaurateurs Matt Moran and Peter Sullivan and located a few short steps from the sand and surf, North Bondi Fish is a great option for Sydneysiders looking to enjoy good company, fine dining and views in one. Diners can expect a best in class menu that features fresh, simple, seafood dishes using the best quality produce.

CHISWICK – Woollahra

Located in the picturesque Chiswick Gardens, the menu at CHISWICK Restaurant showcases fresh produce and dishes designed for sharing. At the heart of CHISWICK is its kitchen garden where much of the produce for the menu is grown. At CHISWICK it’s all about where the food comes from; the produce is picked in the morning so that it’s on the plate by lunchtime.

Sake – The Rocks

Photo: Sake Sydney.

Sake is famous for innovative flavours and dynamic dishes, all served by a passionate team in a sleek designer space.

Kingsley’s Steak and Crabhouse – Woolloomooloo

Established in Sydney in 2000, Kingsley’s Steak and Crabhouse is well known for its stunning location, fantastic service, juicy steaks and its sweet and tender Mud and Alaskan King Crabs. Located at Woolloomooloo’s iconic Cowper Wharf, Kingsley’s is the go-to spot for family catch-ups and special occasions.

Otto Ristorante – Sydney

Photo: Otto Ristorante Sydney.

Otto Ristorante has reinvented the flavours of Italy offering diners stylish new forms and flavours, attracting both international and local acclaim. Otto is committed to providing exceptional service through a beautiful dining experience based on their talented team of management, chefs, sommeliers and wait staff.

Harvest Café – Newrybar

Renowned for its polished, professional and personal service, Harvest Café offers an abundance of fresh local produce in an atmosphere that oozes country charm. The Café showcases fabulous fresh, local and organic food from Harvest’s Organic Farm, located just 500 metres away. The spacious, easy charm of Harvest creates a welcoming and relaxing atmosphere – a haven for all who visit.

Wintergarden at Hydro Majestic – Blue Mountains

Photo: Wintergarden Restaurant Hydro Majestic.

With picturesque views of the Megalong Valley, the Wintergarden at the iconic Hydro Majestic located in Medlow Bath is a spectacular light filled restaurant. The restaurant offers a premium afternoon high tea and Devonshire tea service and a la carte lunch and dinner menus in refined surrounds of the World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains.

VICTORIA

Cookie – Melbourne CBD

Photo: Cookie Melbourne.

Venturing out after five o’clock? Head to Cookie where you will experience a bustling nightlife and a wide range of beers! This quirky little venue serves fantastic Thai fusion food created by head chef Karen Batson. We recommend you check out her deep-fried marinated pork ribs or dry red curry with seafood.

Eau De Vie – Melbourne CBD

Eau De Vie is world famous for their cocktails; however their dynamic tapas menu offers diners food designed for sharing. Be transported back to a much forgotten era where great service, cocktails, tommy guns and good times were king. Their back bar has more than seven hundred spirits and the hidden Whiskey room is definitely worth a mention.

Chocolate Buddha – Melbourne CBD

Chocolate Buddha’s menu incorporates traditional Japanese and the use of both local and international produce. The Melbourne restaurant has a unique interior design with Buddhas adorning the venue, providing an inviting atmosphere for all who enter.

Trunk – Melbourne CBD

Trunk is an exciting contender in Melbourne’s thriving food and wine scene. Occupying the garden corner of Exhibition and Little Lonsdale Streets, it boasts one of the largest outdoor courtyards in the CBD. The restaurant showcases modern Italian food and pizza, as well as a large selection of local and international wines, beer and cocktails.

Gradi – Crown Melbourne

Gradi is all about the flavours of Naples offering diners delicious Italian pizza, pasta and seafood. Chef and restauranteur Johnny Di Francesco is a master of his craft with an award winning Margherita pizza that is not to be missed!

Nieuw Amsterdam – Melbourne CBD

Come early for dinner. Stay late for disco. Anytime is the right time at Nieuw Amsterdam! Diners will be in good hands at this Melbourne establishment with ten year veteran, Michael Roszbach, responsible for creating memorable culinary experiences. Nieuw Amsterdam prides itself on its delicious food, great booze and friendly service.

Royal Mail Hotel – Dunkeld

Photo: Royal Mail Hotel Dunkeld.

The team at the Royal Mail Hotel take dining to a whole new level, with almost all produce grown on-site from the hotel’s extensive gardens. Even the eggs are collected every morning! For the ultimate luxury dining experience, diners are able to enjoy matched wines with their tasting menu.

Rocks on Rosalind – Bendigo

Rocks on Rosalind offers visitors a complete dining experience, with everything from a casual bar atmosphere to an intimate escape. The modern menu is innovative, evolving and provocative, matching the sophisticated wine and beverage selection.

QUEENSLAND

Colle Rosso Ristorante – Red Hill

Colle Rosso (Italian for Red Hill) provides a fresh, authentic and rustic approach to dining out. The team believes in value for money but most importantly in having high quality food and service in a family friendly environment. In charge are two passionate Italian chefs who take pride in producing fresh and traditional meals.

Jamie’s Italian – Brisbane CBD

Photo: Jamie’s Italian Brisbane.

Located in a stunning heritage building, Jamie’s Italian Brisbane is a beautiful split-level restaurant and bar. Decked out in the typical relaxed, Jamie Oliver style, the restaurant is the perfect spot for an intimate dinner with your loved ones. Diners are also able to grab a spot in front of the restaurant’s antipasti bar and watch the chefs at work!

Bavarian Bier Café Eagle St Pier – Brisbane CBD

Travel the globe and you’ll discover that Bavarian culture is celebrated in cities as far-flung as London, Milan and New York, with stylish establishments serving up pure bier and fine Bavarian food. While each venue is distinctly different, all Bavarian Bier Cafes are similar in delivering authentic German food and beer.

Domani’s Café Restaurant and Bar – Main Beach

Domani offers a unique and relaxed undercover alfresco dining area with a cosy interior, providing diners with a lovely tapas and cocktail bar. With a space that can cater to the masses and a bar that can seat forty, this is a venue suitable for all occasions.

The Paddock Bakery – Miami

Photo: The Paddock Bakery Miami QLD.

The Paddock is so much more than a bakery! With an antique wood-fired oven at the heart of the space, this humble eatery is oozes rustic charm. Diners will feel welcomed by founders Ben and Ursula, who aim achieve a homely atmosphere. Tuck into their delicious Nutella Doughpot – you’ll be sure to walk out with sticky fingers, a full belly and a smile on your face!

