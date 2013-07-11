Celebrate Bastille Day Like The French In These 5 US Cities

America’s Independence Day may have just passed, but if you’re still feeling festive and you’re looking for another reason to don your red, white, and blue, get in on the festivities this weekend to celebrate Bastille Day.



The annual French holiday commemorating the storming of the Bastille and the start of French independence always takes place on July 14th, but people will be celebrating around the world all weekend long.

In Paris, the day starts with a military parade on the Champs-Elysees and ends with fireworks over the Seine and Eiffel Tower. All around France, there are parades, festivals and celebrations.

But there are plenty of French expats and Francophiles who want to join in on the celebrations—and they do so with Bastille Day fêtes all around the U.S.

To celebrate, do like the French and drink some Ricard or Pastis (anise-flavored liqueurs), play a game of pétanque (a French game reminiscent of Bocce), and eat some delicious French cheese.

