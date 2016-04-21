This is the best advice if you're looking to buy a new Windows computer

Blake Patterson/Flickr Customers try out computers at a Microsoft Store.

Buying a new computer has to be one of the best feelings.

It’s new, sleek, fast, and it doesn’t have the years of the digital crud you built up on your old machine.

However, most new computers actually come pre-loaded with a bunch of crud (a.k.a. bloatware) that uses up your shiny new computer’s storage and resources, like anti-virus software trials and the computer manufacturer’s own software that you’ll never use because it’s terrible.

It doesn’t have to be like that.

So what’s the best thing you can do when buying a new Windows computer?

Buy it from the Microsoft Store.

Why? Because Microsoft sells “Signature Edition” computers that are clean and pure. That means no pre-loaded anti-virus trials or other bloatware. Just pure Windows 10, Microsoft apps and software, and nothing else.

Check out how much faster a Signature Edition laptop turns on and opens Microsoft Wordpad compared to the same computer bought from the manufacturer:



It took the Signature Edition 33 seconds to do what the conventional laptop did in 55 seconds. That’s 57% faster. The Signature Edition laptop starts up faster because it’s not processing the bloatware that comes with a laptop you’d normally buy online from a conventional tech store.

Apart from slowing down your computer, some bloatware periodically pops up out of nowhere to remind to you to register for something or buy the full version of some software you never wanted in the first place. It doesn’t ruin your computer and it’s not the worst thing in the world, but there’s no reason to experience bloatware when you don’t have to.

Tek Syndicate/YouTube Bloatware will pop out of nowhere to try to get you to sign up for stuff you don’t want.

There is no downside.

Computers from the Microsoft Store cost the same as those you’d buy elsewhere. It might not match the discounts that some other stores offer, but at least you know that you’re getting a good, clean Windows experience.

With only your best interest in mind and to help you get a better experience with a new computer, I can safely say there is no reason to buy a Windows computer elsewhere. You can buy Signature Edition computers from Microsoft online or from physical Microsoft stores.

