We tried the electronic Chewbacca mask that became the most viral Facebook Live video ever -- here's what it's like

A woman named Candace Payne became an Internet sensation on Friday morning when she posted a Facebook Live video that attracted more than 50 million viewers — the most popular video so far on Facebook Live ever.

Payne went to Kohl’s and purchased an electronic Star Wars Chewbacca mask that growls and whimpers when you open your mouth. For nearly four minutes, she cackled with pure joy.

Naturally we had to get our hands on Payne’s mask.

With some Googling, we found the mask was available at a local Toys R Us in Manhattan for $28. We purchased it for in-store pickup and used Task Rabbit, a startup that lets you hire local people to run local errands, to pick up our Chewie toy and deliver it to Tech Insider’s headquarters in Flatiron.

Culture reporter Kim Renfro unboxed the mask and put it on.

Turns out, Payne was right in her video — the mask is worth every penny.

