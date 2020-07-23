Stoney Clover Lane is releasing a 33-piece collection of Hello Kitty-themed lifestyle and travel accessories

Stoney Clover Lane The Stoney Clover Lane x Hello Kitty collection will go on sale on August 10.

Stoney Clover Lane, a celebrity-favourite accessories and lifestyle brand, and Sanrio are collaborating to release a mix-and-match collection called Stoney Clover Lane x Hello Kitty that’s inspired by adventure, according to a press release shared exclusively with Insider.

Stoney Clover Lane The collaboration will feature 33 pieces designed with three exclusive prints.

The prices for the collection will range from $US48 for a printed luggage tag to $US228 for a duffel. Stoney Clover Lane is also releasing 35 new patches, so the options to customise pieces are endless.

“We couldn’t be prouder to finally announce this collaboration. As longtime fans of Hello Kitty, it was incredibly exciting to translate her iconic image to our most popular product styles,” Kendall Glazer, co-founder and co-creative director of Stoney Clover Lane stated in an email. “Seeing this collection come to life has been an absolute dream, and we can’t wait to see how our Stoney Clover and the Hello Kitty communities customise these products.”

Just like all of the brand’s products, the items in the Hello Kitty collection are multi-purpose and can be used for anything from travel and makeup storage to simple organisation.

Stoney Clover Lane The prices will range from $US48 to $US228.

The entire collection will be available to shop on August 10 on the Stoney Clover Lane website, as well as the Sanrio website. Fans will also be able to purchase the collection at Stoney Clover Lane stores in New York City, East Hampton, New York, and Palm Beach, Florida, as well as select Sanrio boutique stores.

