Barbie is expanding its line of inclusive toys to include a doll with vitiligo and another without hair

Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP Barbie’s Fashionista range was made more inclusive in 2016.

Barbie is expanding its inclusive line of Fashionista dolls throughout 2020.

New dolls from the brand include one with vitiligo, another with a prosthetic limb, and one without hair, among others.

Some of the dolls are available in stores now for $US9.99, though others will be introduced later in the year.

A representative for Mattel said in a press release sent to Insider that the Fashionista line helps Barbies “to be more reflective of the world girls see around them.”

Mattel has made consistent changes in recent years to ensure that its Barbie franchise represents a wide range of people. On Tuesday, the company shared plans to further those efforts.

In a press release sent to Insider, Mattel announced that it will be expanding its line of Fashionista Barbie dolls, which were made to be more inclusive starting in 2016. While the line already features of dolls of varying heights, body types, and skin colours, it will now welcome a doll with vitiligo as well as a Barbie without hair.

Mattel has also created a black Barbie with a prosthetic limb, and a Ken doll with long hair.

Mattel Now, the line will include a doll with vitiligo and another without hair.

According to the press release, this is the first time Barbie has sold dolls with vitiligo and without hair. This is also said to be the company’s first time selling a black doll with a prosthetic limb and a Ken doll with “rooted hair.”

In addition to the new dolls, Barbie will also bring back popular Fashionista dolls from previous years – like Barbie in a wheelchair. Some of these dolls, as well as the newer models, were designed with the help of various experts.

To create a doll with vitiligo, for example, Mattel consulted dermatologists. The company also previously worked with a child who has disabilities to create dolls with prosthetic limbs.

Target Mattel is also bringing back its dolls who use wheelchairs.

According to a Mattel representative, some of the new Barbies – including one with vitiligo and Ken with long hair – are available online and in stores now for $US9.99. Other dolls in the collection will be sold starting sometime in June.

