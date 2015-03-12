People are going crazy for Microsoft's ninja cat laptop sticker

Microsofts fans are going crazy over a sticker designed by Microsoft for its employees and developers – and it even started selling it in the official Microsoft online store, the Verge reports.

The sticker features a ninja cat carrying a Microsoft flag and riding on a fire-breathing unicorn. It used to be available to company employees, developers, or people who knew someone who worked there.

The Verge reported the existence of the mysterious laptop sticker earlier this month, having heard about it at a Windows 10 event late last year. The stickers first appeared on Microsoft’s Redmond campus, and staff on the Windows team decided to display them on their laptops.

People got quite excited about the laptop stickers. The flag, which is made up of the four colours of Microsoft Windows, is adorned with a small Windows logo and an Xbox sign. It’s almost like a coat of arms — the ninja cat is knight-like, riding upon a powerful and gallant steed.

Thanks Microsoft! The best sticker in the world! #microsoft #sticker #ninjacat #unicorn #windows #developers A photo posted by Thomas Nigro (@thomasnigro) on Mar 9, 2015 at 5:01pm PDT

The sticker is available on a website called Redbubble and costs just £2 ($US3). It’s made of waterproof vinyl and if you buy six or more there’s a 50% discount. It measures about 3×4 inches. It’s not only for laptops, but, as the point of sale explains, is “ideal for smooth flat surfaces.”

The Verge writes that the sticker helps to make Microsoft look cool again. It explains that because so many people expressed their desire to own it, Microsoft decided to list it on the online store. Unfortunately, it looks to have since vanished from the site at the time of writing.

It’s still on sale on Redbubble, though. Windows Central found the product listing, and it notes that the art was designed by “memeshe.”

