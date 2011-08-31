JUST KIDDING: HP Is Producing A Bunch More TouchPads To Satisfy Demand

Photo: Michael Krigsman/Flickr

We heard earlier today that HP would provide updates for the half-dead TouchPad, and maybe even revive it, but now we know for sure: the TouchPad will get one more run at the market.In a blog post today, HP announced that there are “more TouchPads on the way,” built to “meet unfulfilled demand.”



Is this because HP wants to give it another brief go, or because component manufacturers have a bunch of TouchPad materials left over?

Gizmodo speculates, via analyst Shaw Wu, that HP ordered over half a million TouchPads from Taiwanese manufacturer Compal, but stopped short of fulfilling the contract when the TouchPad was formally canceled.

Perhaps it’s cost-effective to finish building the rest of the TouchPads and then get rid of them for bargain prices. It’s unlikely HP will “bring back” the TouchPad, regardless of how well it’s selling.

Either way, more TouchPads will be on store shelves within a few weeks, in a production run that will end on October 31.

According to HP, each retailer will set pricing for the new run of TouchPads.

