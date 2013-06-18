Here's Where You Can Buy A House With A Pool For $100,000 Or Less

While a community pool may seem like the cheapest way to escape the heat this summer, HOA fees can be pricey, and in older neighborhoods, shared amenities may not be available.
Fortunately, buying an affordable house with a pool is possible in real estate markets around the U.S. — and nothing beats swimming in the privacy of your own backyard.
Check out these homes on the market with full-size, in-ground pools for around $100,000.
This 1,008-square-foot home was built in 2001 and features an updated kitchen, new carpet and fresh interior paint. A custom pool and covered patio also provide a way to be outside while staying cool in the summer.
About an hour from Grand Rapids, this 3-bedroom home comes with an attached two-car garage and a fully fenced backyard. The house last sold for $87,000 in 2007.
