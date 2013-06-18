Here's Where You Can Buy A House With A Pool For $100,000 Or Less

While a community pool may seem like the cheapest way to escape the heat this summer, HOA fees can be pricey, and in older neighborhoods, shared amenities may not be available.



Fortunately, buying an affordable house with a pool is possible in real estate markets around the U.S. — and nothing beats swimming in the privacy of your own backyard.

Check out these homes on the market with full-size, in-ground pools for around $100,000.

This story was originally published by Zillow.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinion or position of Zillow.

