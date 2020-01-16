Disney just dropped a new kitchen collection, and some items cost as little as $8

shopDisney Disney’s newest line of kitchen supplies is quite colourful.

Disney released a new kitchen collection featuring beloved characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

The new additions to the brand’s home collection include essentials like measuring cups and spoons, salt and pepper shakers, and kitchen towels.

There are also fun items like a cookie jar, an ice-cream scoop, and a cupcake-decorating kit.

Items from the new collection are available online at shopDisney, and in select locations at the Disney parks worldwide.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Thanks to Disney’s home collection, you don’t have to leave the pixie dust behind when you leave the parks – you can add a touch of magic to every room of your house.

Minnie and Mickey Mouse fans will especially love the newest additions to Disney’s home collection, which includes kitchen accessories and tools for adults and little ones alike.

Here are some of the best pieces in the new line, ranging from least to most expensive.

These measuring spoons include four of the most beloved Disney characters.

shopDisney Each spoon has a different face.

Price: $US7.99

Perfect for baking, this set of four measuring spoons features Minnie, Mickey, Donald, and Pluto.

The spoons come in 1/4 teaspoon, 1/2 teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, and 1 tablespoon sizes and also include a Mickey-shaped loop to keep them together in your drawer.

The colourful plastic measuring cups are an equally important addition to any kitchen.

shopDisney They come in four colours.

Price: $US12.99

Every home chef needs measuring cups, and this cute set is sure to be useful no matter what you’re whipping up.

There’s a black Mickey handle on 1 cup, a yellow Pluto handle on 1/2 cup, a red Minnie handle on 1/3 cup, and a white Donald handle on 1/4 cup, matching each character’s signature colour.

Serve up sweetness in spades with this Mickey-themed ice-cream scoop.

shopDisney The handle is loaded with sprinkles.

Price: $US12.99

When that ice-cream craving hits, you’ll want to have this adorable Mickey Mouse scooper in your arsenal.

The clear acrylic scoop features a hollow handle filled with colourful fake sprinkles – some are even Mickey-shaped.

Baking aficionados may love this cupcake-decorating set.

shopDisney The set features a range of colours, too.

Price: $US14.95

Your at-home cupcakes can be made even more magical with this decorative kit featuring Mickey and Minnie.

It comes with 24 vibrant cupcake liners and coordinating toppers (12 each featuring Minnie and Mickey solo) with a clear plastic stick, plus a carrying case so you can store them with ease.

These breakfast molds let you enjoy Disney-inspired breakfast foods.

shopDisney These can be used for eggs or pancakes.

Price: $US14.99

Make breakfast the most fun meal of the day with this set of three silicone molds inspired by Mickey’s signature shorts and Minnie’s adorable bow.

The molds can be used to transform breakfast foods like eggs and pancakes into something a bit more magical.

Whisk up a little magic with the new spatula and whisk set.

shopDisney The handles have messages on them, too.

Price: $US14.99

This set includes one spatula and one whisk, both featuring Mickey-icon cutouts on the handles for easy hanging and access in your kitchen, plus colourful Mickey icons on the front side of both handles.

The back of the handles also contain a fun surprise: the spatula handle says “Let’s cook,” and the whisk handle says “More please.”

The whisk features silicone-coated wires outside and a wire Mickey icon inside. The spatula base is shaped like Mickey’s signature glove.

Mickey is the star of this kitchen-towel set.

shopDisney The set comes with two towels.

Price: $US14.99

The first towel features Mickey holding a glittery gold spatula with a few assorted red Mickey icons throughout.

The second has Mickey-themed utensils and fun phrases including ”take whisks,” ”spice it up,” “bonjour,” and more.

Protect hands and surfaces with this pot holder and kitchen towel set.

shopDisney The sets are perfect for summer.

Price: $US16.99

You can keep your counters and hands safe from hot cookware with this pot holder and kitchen towel.

Featuring vibrant pastel colours and Mickey-shaped ice creams, the pot holder is heat-resistant and has a loop for easy hanging, and the coordinating towel helps keep everything clean and tidy as you prep and serve.

Serve up smiles with this Minnie and Mickey-themed baking dish.

shopDisney It can be used for cake, banana bread, and more.

Price: $US19.99

This ceramic dish is not only adorable, but also a practical addition to any kitchen, especially since it’s oven-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe.

Featuring pastel colours and the slogan “‘Good til’ the last slice,” it’s the perfect baking dish for fans of Disney’s sweetheart couple.

Switch up your seasonings with this Mickey and Minnie salt and pepper shaker set.

shopDisney The set features metallic tops.

Price: $US24.99

With gold-plated Mickey and Minnie tops and clear bottoms, these shakers are both practical and fun.

Store sweet treats in this cookie jar that’s shaped like an ice-cream truck.

shopDisney This would look awfully cute on a kitchen counter.

Price: $US54.99

Storing cookies has never been sweeter with this ceramic cookie jar in the shape of an ice-cream truck that features Mickey and Minnie in the backseat.

The blue truck is topped with an ice cream-dipped Mickey hat and is sure to be at home on any kitchen countertop.

Read More:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.