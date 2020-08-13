11 luxury face masks over $100 people are wearing just for fashion

The CDC recommends that people wear face coverings or cloth masks if they have to go out in public.

Brands and designers, including Lilly Pulitzer, have started selling affordable face masks that cost around $US15.

However, some designers have also started releasing luxury face masks that cost $US100 and up.

Since the CDC recommended that people wear face coverings to go out in public, more and more brands have started selling cloth masks.

Brands and companies, including Lilly Pulitzer and Rent the Runway, started selling face coverings with more affordable price tags, like $US15 each or $US50 for a five-pack, respectively. But some luxury brands and designers have been selling face masks that start at $US100.

Here are the luxury face masks people are buying for the sake of fashion.

Collina Strada is selling face masks made from leftover fabrics.

Collina Strada With the purchase of one face covering, Collina Strada will donate three to Seeding Sovereignty.

The New York-based designer’s $US100 fashion mask fastens with bows and has an opening to insert a filter inside. For every face mask sold, three will be donated to Seeding Sovereignty, an organisation led by Indigenous people that focuses on “dismantling colonial institutions.”

According to the product description, the best way to sterilise the mask is by washing it in hot water, ironing or steaming, and letting it sit in the sunlight for a few hours.

Off-White is selling face masks with different prints.

Ssense The Off-White face masks are available in three different prints.

Virgil Abloh’s brand is selling three different 100% cotton jersey masks in black for $US95. According to the item description, 100% of net proceeds from sales will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Akris is selling washable, breathable, and reusable face masks made from pure cotton.

Akris The Akris face masks are available in four different colours.

The brand is selling $US100 cotton face masks in four different colours. The mask was also designed with adjustable bands to make sure it fits snugly against your face.

In the product description, Akris also states that 50% of proceeds from each mask sale will be donated to The Children’s Defence Fund.

Roopa Pemmaraju’s face masks are made from 100% cotton fabric and are hand-embroidered.

Roopa Pemmaraju The designer is also selling some more affordable face masks.

The brand is selling its $US120 hand-embroidered reusable face masks in a few different colours. The masks are available to purchase in sizes XS-XXL.

According to the product description, they were designed with an opening to insert a filter and should be hand-washed with cold water and soap.

VPL is selling one-of-a-kind silk masks with an interior pocket to insert your own filters.

VPL The masks were made in a limited quantity.

The brand produced a limited quantity of the $US125 masks made from the silk sash of a kimono. In the production description, VPL points out that the patterns will vary from mask to mask and each was designed with elastics that wrap around your head.

The brand recommends having the mask dry-cleaned.

Phillip Lim is selling a five-pack of reusable face masks for $US100.

Phillip Lim Phillip Lim recommends washing the face masks before wearing them.

The Phillip Lim face masks are machine washable. According to the brand’s website, two masks will be donated for every 10 sold.

Michael Ngo is selling face masks ranging in price from $US110 to $US500.

Michael Ngo Ngo embellishes the masks himself by hand.

Each mask is handmade and embellished by Ngo. All of the net proceeds go directly to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, an organisation that helps provide food to lower-income communities affected by COVID-19.

It’s important to note that the masks are made to order and require one to two weeks to ship.

The X Suit masks are retailing for $US119.

X Suit The mask was designed with adjustable straps.

At the time of writing, X Suit had six different masks available for purchase.

The mask features adjustable straps, removable valves, interchangeable filters, and is machine washable.

Proenza Schouler launched seven limited-edition masks made from archived fabrics.

Proenza Schouler 100% of net proceeds from mask purchases will be donated to the New York City Mayor’s COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

Proenza Schouler’s $US100 masks are made from satin. According to the product description, the brand recommends dry-cleaning the mask or hand-washing it using warm, soapy water and hanging it to dry.

The Airinum + Nemen mask retails for $US99 and is a favourite of Gwyneth Paltrow.

Airinum The Airinum + Nemen mask is available in four different sizes.

In February, Paltrow showed off the luxury face mask while on a plane to Paris on Instagram. According to the website, the mask “offers air pollution protection in all weather conditions” and is washable, reusable, and available in sizes XS to L. The face mask was sold out at the time of writing.

An Etsy seller is selling a face mask made from a Gucci silk dress fabric.

Etsy This face mask is currently low in stock.

This $US128 homemade multi-coloured face mask is made from 100% silk and is lined with a brighter lining on the inside.

